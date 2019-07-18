Former Cowboy Tony Romo Fires Back at Peyton Manning’s Criticism

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo fires back at former quarterback Peyton Manning on Wednesday. This after taking some heat from Manning as Romo defended his title at American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course over the weekend.

Manning told CBS Sports Radio:

“I saw where Tony Romo said that he always knew that he wanted to be a broadcaster. Well, I always knew I wanted to be a football player. That’s all I knew. I was all-in on that job. I didn’t think about anything else while I was playing. And I think that’s a good way to be. I think you’ve got to be all-in on what you’re doing.”

Romo gives his two cents on Dallas (105.3 The Fan)’s radio show:

“I actually hadn’t heard those comments. I like to tunnel the little bubble I live in. But, ultimately, that’s something I never actually said,” Romo said. “I didn’t start thinking about being a broadcaster until I was contemplating retirement. And so at that point, then you’re going to start thinking about your next stage. “Like anything, when you’re playing football it’s all-consuming. Literally, nothing else (matters) … when you go off to training camp you don’t even know what’s happening in the world. I feel like right now it’s also still a little bit of that being a broadcaster. I love it, I enjoy it. But I think that was never apart of the mindset when you’re playing football. I mean, that would be silly to say you were thinking about something like that. “I’m done playing, I’m in broadcasting and golf, and say, ‘hey, if we’re going to do this let’s not be average, let’s try and be really good at this.’ And that’s the next mindset you do. For me, it would be hard for me to sit back and say ‘oh, I’m pretty good.’ That’s not my mental makeup.”

Check out the latest comments and hear the full conversation, below.

Former @dallascowboys QB Tony Romo responds to criticism from Peyton Manning on @1053thefan! Exclusive content from @RDCSports. Check it out:https://t.co/hUqREaWfZr — RADIO.COM Sports (@RDCSports) July 18, 2019

