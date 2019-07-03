DeMarcus Cousins Free Agency: Odds Boogie Returns to Warriors

The Golden State Warriors entered NBA free agency able to sign DeMarcus Cousins on a one-year tender of $6.4 million.

That has changed in the last few days with the Warriors re-signing Kevon Looney and the Kevin Durant sign and trade deal that brought D’Angelo Russell to the Warriors.

DeMarcus Cousins to Miami is the "hope" a person close to Cousins shared. "An in shape DeMarcus is a healthy DeMarcus. I hope he goes there." https://t.co/yD5Ve1dIUs — Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) July 2, 2019

“His market has been really thin,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said on “Get Up!”

“His hope had been that teams who had significant salary cap space — who missed out on their No. 1 priority, their No. 2 priority — might turn to him even on a one-year deal.

“And he’d be able to get a $12 [million], $15 [million] $18 [million], $20 million annual deal. That money simply isn’t out there for Boogie Cousins. And certainly it looks like he’ll be back on a one-year deal somewhere and probably even below the mid-level exception.”

What’s next?

The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat have some interest. With the addition of Jimmy Butler, Cousins would likely be a better fit in Miami.

Heat, Celtics are meeting with DeMarcus Cousins, I'm hearing. https://t.co/Ietuss5TEq — Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) July 2, 2019

As a member of the New Orleans Pelicans, two seasons ago, Cousins suffered a serious Achilles’ injury.

For those keeping score at home: Boogie posted 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists for New Orleans before tearing his Achilles last January.

The four-time NBA All Star, who signed a one-year, $5.3 million deal to play for the Golden State Warriors last season, returned to the Warriors’ lineup in January and posted an impressive 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.3 steals in 30 regular-season games.

“It’s a team full of high IQs,” Cousins told me in September.

“I believe everyone on our team has a very high IQ when it comes to the game of basketball. All of us know how to play the game of basketball.”

“We got guys with the same characteristics that– it’s like play-doh,” he told me.

“You can mold them into whatever you want them to be.”

Cousins had never appeared in the NBA Playoffs until this season. Despite injuring his quad and missing 14 NBA Playoff games, Boogie did return to the Warriors’ lineup in time for the NBA Finals.

It was believed at the start of NBA free agency, that Boogie had interest from the New York Knicks.

SNY’s Ian Begley reported that the Knicks don’t want to commit long-term money to someone not at the top of their free agents list, and Cousins would be one of those players. DeAndre Jordan was on the list of big man the Knicks may wanted to bring back.

Jordan ultimately signed with the Brooklyn Nets and the Knicks signed Julius Randle.