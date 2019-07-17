Former Brown Desmond Harrison Cut By Cardinals Following Arrest Warrant

Desmond Harrison, who started eight games for the Cleveland Browns last season at offensive tackle, has been released by the Arizona Cardinals following a felony arrest warrant being issued for him in North Carolina.

Harrison is charged with assault on a person by strangulation and assault on a female by a male, according to Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski.

“The identity of the woman was not released, nor was her relationship to Harrison,” Yahoo Sports reported. “It’s not known if he is a resident of the area, but Harrison spent part of his high-school years in the state of North Carolina.”

The Browns officially released Harrison on the second day of minicamp in June. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Harrison’s release came after the Browns believed he had been missing and/or late for responsibilities.

A statement by Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens seemed to backup that report.

“Missed a flight or something. I am not sure really,” Kitchens told reporters. “I have not got to the bottom of it yet. Missed a flight. I know he missed a flight. I do not know what time he got here, so it’s hard to tell how he (got) here.”

In his eight games, Harrison was called for holding five times and twice for a false start. According to Pro Football Focus, Harrison was the No. 63 ranked tackle in the NFL.

The Cardinals claimed Harrison, 25, in June, but announced his release on Wednesday morning.

Desmond Harrison Had a History of Trouble

Harrison bounced around the college ranks before ending up at West Georgia — a Division II program. He started at Contra Costa Community College, where he was named named to the All-American Community College First Team.

He then transferred to Texas, but what not “in the teams plans” after being suspended a total of three times.

Harrison lost his job when former head coach Hue Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley were let go. He was replaced by Greg Robinson — the No. 2 overall pick in 2014 of the Rams.

Freddie Kitchens has been high on the new additions to the line, making Harrison disposable.

“I will say this about our offensive line: This may be the best group in this setting, the minicamp, tryout guys, free agent guys – this is the best offensive line I have ever been a part of,” Kitchens told Cleveland.com during rookie/free agent camp. “I have been in the league 13 years. I have never seen a group collectively this good.”

