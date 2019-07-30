Dez Bryant Says He Has ‘No Interest’ in Playing Football

Those expecting a Dez Bryant comeback should pump the brakes a little.

The one-time Dallas Cowboys star sent out a series of tweets on Tuesday saying that he’s “not interested” in playing football right now, citing his mental health.

“This exactly why I don’t have no interest in playing football right now,” Bryant wrote. “I have not reached out to no organization trying to play … people forget real quick we are still human.. my anxiety and depression came from this type of stuff… what I realized nobody care but me.”

Is Dez Bryant Calling it Quits in the NFL?

After being cut loose by the Cowboys, Bryant had his much-hyped signing last season in New Orleans cut short by an Achilles injury on just his second day of practice with the team. But in his tweet-storm, Bryant went on note that this is not the end for him. He’s just taking his time.

“I’m not retiring bro,” he said. “I’m just taking care of myself… that’s a promise.”

Bryant went on to list some of the things he’s been working on, from a project that will be for athletes and influencers, to a possible podcast.

Bryant also confirmed in the series of tweets that teams had in fact reached out to him.

Bryant had a stretch from 2012-14 with the Cowboys where he posted three consecutive 1,000-yard plus and double-digit touchdown seasons. However, he hasn’t been close to those numbers since.

Dez Bryant Being Patient With Comeback Effort

Bryant put out a video last month in which he looked healthy, making some quick cuts and instantly making fans wonder if it was time to throw up the X again.

The video prompted a tweet from Roddy White — a former all-pro wide receiver with the Falcons. White told Bryant, “Looking ready to be signed today.”

Bryant quickly responded saying, “Not yet … I’m close.”

A report from Josina Anderson of ESPN said there have been team checking in on him through the Achilles rehab process.

“No,” Anderson said on Twitter when asked if Bryant’s NFL prospects were finished. “Last I heard he was looking stronger on his 10 (to) 15 (yard) bursts (and) looking more comfortable with his curl (and) intermediate routes when he has to stop and plant with no pain on the Achilles during that motion. I know a few NFL teams have been reaching out inquiring (about) his progress.”

NFC East Team in Need of Dez Bryant’s Services

Life after Odell Beckham Jr. has not been kind to the New York Giants. Since shipping the outspoken star to the Cleveland Browns, the Giants’ wide receiver depth has been ravaged by injury and a suspension.

Golden Tate, who signed a four-year deal with the team this offseason, is facing a four-game ban for testing positive for a drug prescribed for fertility planning. Tate said he plans to appeal the violation of the NFL’s policy on performance enhancers.

That leaves the Cowboys very thin at the position, which is where Bryant could fit in. Bryant would bring not only his talents, but a veteran presence to the group that currently has none. Other names on the free agent market that the Giants could consider are Kelvin Benjamin, Michael Crabtree and Pierre Garcon.

