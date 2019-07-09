Duke Johnson Dumps Agent Amid Browns Trade Drama

Duke Johnson was ready to make a cut and to go in a different direction.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Johnson, who requested a much-publicized trade from the Cleveland Browns this offseason, has fired his agent Kristin Campbell. The move is not expected to change Johnson’s desire for a ticket out of town, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Some agent news: #Browns RB Duke Johnson has moved on from his previous representation and is currently without an agent. Johnson had requested a trade from Cleveland and stayed away during most of the offseason. Will a new agent take it in a new direction? — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 9, 2019

Johnson — a third down specialist for the Browns — requested a trade after Kareem Hunt was picked up in the offseason, seeing his role in the offensive shrinking to an insignificant size.

Johnson signed a lucrative three-year, $15.6 million extension last offseason. His contract value is the 13th highest among running backs, according to Spotrac, just behind Panthers running back Christian McCaffery.

“I am very proud that we were able to secure him a lucrative extension during our time with him,’’ Campbell told Cleveland.com. “We wish him the best.’’

While Johnson is paid like a top back, he doesn’t have the same role, which is the heart of the argument behind his trade request. Johnson had just 87 touches last season, compared to 326 for McCaffery.

Johnson had 47 receptions for 429 yards and three touchdowns last season. While he does most of his damage in the passing game, Johnson added 40 carries for 201 yards on the ground. His number of carries and catches were career lows.

Duke Johnson’s Trade Request Causes Stir at Minicamp

Johnson did not attend any of the team’s optional offseason workouts, but did show up to mandatory minicamp despite his trade request.

At minicamp, Johnson maintained his request and said his request for a ticket out of town was more based off respect than anything else, saying that the team put him on the trading block before he asked to be sent to a new team. Head coach Freddie Kitchens said this was not the case and plans for Johnson to have a role this season, especially with Hunt suspended for the first eight games of the season.

“I only want to be somewhere I’m wanted,’’ Johnson said. “At the end of the day, that’s all this is about, being somewhere you’re wanted. In my case, the moment I’m not wanted anymore, I think it’s best that we find a middle ground and we do what’s best for the team. If you don’t want me here, there’s no need to keep me or force me to be here if you don’t want me here.’’