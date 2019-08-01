Duke Johnson Rips Myles Garrett in Hilarious Instagram Post

Myles Garrett was feeling pretty good about his new hairstyle, then Duke Johnson Jr. had to come and rain on his parade.

Garrett posted a photo from Cleveland Browns training camp sporting braids, saying he was feeling like Dwyane Wade with the new look. Wade famously sported the hairstyle last season, channeling his inner Allen Iverson.

Some teammates like linebacker Sione Takitaki showed support, saying “Bro, smooth with the braids.”

Johnson on the other hand had some critical, hilarious input.

“More like Stump Mitchell,” Johnson commented on the photo, referring to the Browns’ 60-year-old running backs coach.

It’s the first year for Mitchell with the Browns, who previously enjoyed a nine-year career as an NFL running back, his career-season being a 1,006-yard campaign with the Los Angeles Rams in 1985.

For reference, here’s a picture of coach Stump.

Running Back Duke Johnson Dealing With Injury

Johnson has been working to return to the field following a nagging hamstring injury popping up. After Johnson missed his first practice last week, Kitchens revealed that the ailment is not a serious one. They just don’t want it popping up later in the season, noting that they expect the disgruntled running back to play for the team this season despite asking for a trade.

“We don’t know specifics. We are going to see how it progresses. Duke is a quick healer but we also want to be cautious from the standpoint of this guy has to play for us,” Kitchens told reporters after practice. “We have to make sure he’s healthy and it’s not something that lingers. Sometimes with these hamstrings, they linger. Duke will be fine but we want to err on the side of caution.”

Johnson demanded a ticket out of town this offseason when the Browns signed Kareem Hunt, seeing his role in the offense getting greatly reduced.

However, Johnson will be key early on for the Browns as Hunt serves an eight-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. Likely only fetching a late-round pick on the trade market, it makes sense for the Brows to hang onto him, which both Kitchens and general manager John Dorsey have reiterated multiple times.

The Browns spoke with Johnson’s agent Drew Rosenhaus before camp about finding a solution.

“Last time I saw, Duke Johnson is a Cleveland Brown, and he has reported to training camp,” Dorsey said. “Let’s move forward here because we have a lot of goals at stake here in the 2019 season so let’s build together.”

Myles Garrett Eyes DPOY With Browns

Johnson might joke with Garrett on social media, but no offensive player wants to mess with Myles on the field.

Garrett is coming off a Pro Bowl season where he notched 44 total tackles, including 35 solo stops, playing in all 16 games. He also recorded 13.5 sacks, coming up just a half-sack short of the tying Reggie Camp’s 35-year-old single-season franchise record.

Garrett — a former No. 1 overall pick of the Browns — established himself as a star last season, but was vocal about his frustrations after landing at just 49 on the NFL’s Top 100 list. Recently at training camp, Garrett was asked how he thinks the league will view him when he shows everything he’s capable of.

“As the best defensive player in the league – that is the goal. That is the only way to stamp your name in the history books,” Garrett said. “If you are the best defensive player, you have to win Defensive Player of the Year. That is always the goal. If I don’t win that, it is about being a team player and taking my team to the Super Bowl.”

