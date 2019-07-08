Dwight Howard Makes His Ego-Less Free Agency Case

Dwight Howard is currently on the Memphis Grizzlies roster, but he isn’t expected to stay there long.

After a cap-saving trade this offseason that shipped out guard CJ Miles to the Washington Wizards, the Grizzlies “aren’t planning to keep” the veteran big man they got in return, Omari Sankofa II of The Athletic reported. That means Howard is destined for the free agent market, where he’d be one of the most interesting players remaining.

Even at 33 years old with his production slowing, Howard’s resume will likely lead cash-strapped teams in need of a rebounding big to entertain the idea of bringing in the former No. 1 overall pick. If Amar’e Stoudemire — who last played during the 2015-16 season with the Miami Heat — is getting looks, Howard will surely land on the radar of some teams.

But what should teams expect from the eight-time All-Star who has played on a different team each of the last four seasons? An interview with Shams Charania of The Athletic revealed a look into Howard’s more mature mindset.

“I don’t have an ego — it’s dead,” Howard told The Athletic. “It had to die for me to be who I am. Sometimes when you want to become who you want to be, you have to die within yourself. Once you learn that you have to give up yourself for the team, that’s when things flourish.”

Howard has had his clashes at his stops around the NBA. One of the most notorious was with former head coach Stan Van Gundy with the Orlando Magic. Van Gundy was confirming a report that Howard had requested the team fire him when Howard slid up beside him saying, “Yeah Stan, we’re not worried about that, right?” Years later, Howard called the incident the worst day of his life.

He’s also clashed with stars Kobe Bryant and James Harden — among others — and has many times proved to be more of a headache than he’s worth for his contribution on the court.

But Howard’s interview with Charania revealed a more humble version of “Superman,” who’s willing to sacrifice for the team — although he’ll have to prove it whenever he joins his next roster.

“I want to be whatever a team needs me to be. I’ve played in every situation so far. I used to really hate how Draymond (Green) plays, but what I noticed watching him during these playoffs was that he does everything for the team. He’s everywhere. He’ll get a tech, he’ll take a charge, he’ll be everywhere on defense. He’s talking. He does everything. It doesn’t show up in the stat sheet, but it shows up in the mind of everyone watching. I want to be that person.”

However, Howard also comes with injury concerns. He played in just nine games with the Wizards last year. Howard underwent spinal surgery in November. He assured Charania that he’s healthy as he’s ever been.

“I’m a full go. I’ve been running, I’ve been playing,” Howard said. “I’ve lost 25 pounds in four weeks and my conditioning has gotten better,” he said.

In his very short time in Washington, Howard averaged 12.8 points and 9.2 rebounds. It was the first time in his career that he hadn’t averaged a double-double. But there’s no doubt Howard still wants to play. He has expressed an interest to keep playing until his 40s. “For me, I plan on playing this game for another good eight years,” Howard told NBCSports last year.

It also appears that winning is No. 1 on Dwight Howard’s list of wants, seemingly signaling that he’d be willing to take a minimum deal to contribute on a contending squad. According to Spotrac, Howard has hauled in more than $240 million over his 16-year career.

“Winning. Winning. Winning,” he told The Athletic. “I want to win. Nothing else. Just win.”