Will Eagles Legend Finally Get Elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame?

Earlier this year, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced they would be inducting a special Centennial Class for 2020. These players will be drawn from a senior pool of players, coaches, contributors who have been seemingly passed over in previous enshrinements.

The Hall of Fame’s operating board has tentatively approved a class of 20 inductees to coincide with the NFL’s 100th anniversary in 2020, according to Pro Football Talk’s Charean Williams. This will include five modern-era candidates, plus 10 senior members, three contributors and two coaches. Hall of Fame President and CEO David Baker revealed the plan Monday on Sirius XM NFL Radio.

“It is extremely elite company, and it’s not the Hall of very, very good. It’s the Hall of Fame, and so it should be difficult to make it,” Baker said, via Pro Football Talk. “But there’s a lot of guys through the years [who have slipped through the cracks]. We have several guys who are on all-decade teams who aren’t in the Hall of Fame, so this is an opportunity with the Centennial coming up.”

.@ProFootballHOF President & CEO David Baker tells us that as a part of the league's 100th anniversary, the HOF Class of 2020 could expand to 20 inductees. #NFL100 🔽LISTEN HERE🔽 pic.twitter.com/iiL9ZUVl9h — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) July 2, 2019

Why is this interesting to Eagles fans? Well, one of the players in that senior pool is Al Wistert, the legendary two-way tackle who played nine seasons for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1943-1951. Known affectionately as “Big Ox,” Wistert was named first-team, All-Pro for four consecutive years and selected to the NFL’s All-Decade Team for the 1940s. According to the venerable Hall of Fame writer Rick Gosselin, there have been 145 position players selected first-team All-Decade in the NFL’s first nine decades — and only 10 of those 145 haven’t been enshrined in Canton, including Wistert.

Fifth & final round of Talk of Fame Network senior polls — Who should be the senior nominee for the Class of 2019? Wistert? Slater? Dilweg? Who? Vote now: https://t.co/u9tqy5yU35 — Rick Gosselin (@RickGosselin9) July 18, 2018

But who was Wistert? And why does he belong in the Hall of Fame? Since stats were kept at an inefficient rate back in the 1940s, the best way to judge him is by looking at what his peers had to say about him. Hall of Fame football writer Ray Didinger called him one of the NFL’s “best trap blockers” and questioned why he wasn’t already enshrined in Canton in an article for NBC Sports Philadelphia following Wistert’s death in 2016. He was 95.

Every year the Pro Football Hall of Fame puts one or two senior nominees on the ballot so Wistert still could be voted into the Hall one of these days. Sadly, however, the Chicago native won’t be alive to see it. Wistert was called “The Big Ox,” but he was only 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds. On offense, he was a great trap blocker opening holes for running backs Steve Van Buren and Bosh Pritchard. On defense, coach Greasy Neale took advantage of Wistert’s speed by often assigning him to shadow a back in motion. He was a ferocious tackler and leader of a defense that posted back-to-back shutouts in championship wins over the Chicago Cardinals (7-0) and Los Angeles Rams (14-0).

Didinger also cited the 1988 best-selling book, The Hidden Game of Football, for describing what Wistert did best during his legendary career.

In his 1988 book, The Hidden Game of Pro Football, author Bob Carroll wrote that of all the players who were not yet in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the one who was most deserving was Wistert. Carroll used a simple formula to arrive at that conclusion: He tallied the consensus All-Pro selections for each player and awarded points for each. Wistert had the most points among the two-way tackles, including eight who were in the Hall.

One of the #Eagles' all-time greats, tackle Al Wistert, passed away at the age of 95 on Saturday.#ForeverAnEagle pic.twitter.com/gDs24mNLxn — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 6, 2016

For their part, the Eagles have made sure Wistert’s many accomplishments haven’t gone unnoticed. The team inducted him into their own Hall of Fame in 2009 and Wistert was the first Eagle to have his jersey number retired, No. 70. It remains as one of just seven numbers retired in Eagles history. Hopefully, he will finally be afforded the same honor and respect at the national level, with a Hall of Fame bust in Canton.

