Eagles Cornerbacks Working Out with Antonio Brown [LOOK]

What did pro wrestler Ric Flair famously say? “To be the man, you gotta beat the man.” It seems two Eagles cornerbacks have taken that to heart this offseason.

Cre’Von LeBlanc and Jeremiah McKinnon were seen working out with All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown Monday morning in Miami. Brown posted a series of training videos to Instagram, including running passing routes against McKinnon and LeBlanc. Raiders rookie cornerback Trayvon Mullen and Rams wide receiver JoJo Natson were also out on the field around 7 a.m. The quintet might seem like an odd pairing at first, but all of them call the greater Miami and Fort Lauderdale area home.

Brown, who was traded from Pittsburgh to Oakland in March, was going through a rigorous training regimen at Athletix Rehab & Recovery in an Instagram story before heading out to the football field to run routes with his friends. LeBlanc can be seen watching back at the line of scrimmage, while a shirtless McKinnon runs almost stride-for-stride with Brown on a curl route.

Brown made the catch and did beat McKinnon off the line, but the Eagles undrafted cornerback held his own in coverage on that one. The two appear to battle later in the video on a deep ball, this time Brown gives McKinnon a hitch step and totally blows by him and hauls it in 40 yards down the field.

LeBlanc had been rumored to be part of a trade package being put together by the Eagles to acquire Brown before he went to Oakland. Obviously, that never materialized. LeBlanc enjoyed an encouraging 2018 season and has garnered quite a bit of hype despite being the team’s sixth cornerback. He was impressive last year in the postseason, allowing just eight catches on 13 targets for 65 yards.

“I don’t know where we’d be without Cre’Von,” Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz told reporters last season. “Our scouts, midway through the season, [Vice President of Player Personnel] Joe Douglas came to me and said, ‘Hey look, there’s this guy that just became available and our scouts have a good feel for him.'”

.@greengoblin recently provided a stage for young athletes to showcase their skills with a free 7-on-7 football tournament at the Germantown Supersite!#LetsPlayFootball pic.twitter.com/jQDBAw7ZLE — Eagles Care (@EaglesCommunity) June 15, 2019

Meanwhile, McKinnon is absolutely buried on the depth chart in a loaded Eagles secondary and will need a miracle preseason to make the final 53-man roster. That being said, it looks like he has been putting in extra work and getting his name on people’s radar. McKinnon participated in Ezekiel Elliott’s football camp earlier this summer and a youth football tournament hosted by teammate Jalen Mills. That should bode well if the Eagles do end up releasing him after training camp.

