DeSean Jackson Hanging in the Studio with Snoop Dogg [WATCH]

The year was 2012 and DeSean Jackson ushered in his newfound fame by starting Jaccpot Records. His love affair with rap music is well-documented between his affection for rapper friends, like recently-departed Nipsey Hussle and the incomparable Snoop Dogg. It is a part of Jackson’s essence, something he put on full display Tuesday night in Los Angeles.

The Eagles receiver took a trip out to the famed 1500 Sound Academy in Inglewood, California where he was spotted hanging out with Snoop Dogg in the studio working on new music with two members of his Jaccpot Records label: Kacey Khaliel and Thirsty P. Jackon posted an Instagram story cruising through the streets of Compton in a beautiful beige-colored 1964 Chevy Impala, calling to mind Snoop Dogg’s scene-bursting “Let Me Ride” video from 1992. In it, Jackson sings along to tracks with a tribute medallion to Nipsey Hussle draped around his neck.

Hip-hop music has always been at the forefront of Jackson’s career going back to his first stint with the Eagles. He recorded his first rap single called “Diamonds On My Neck” in 2013 and Snoop Dogg appeared on the track as a guest emcee. He sat down for an interview with XXL magazine at the time and talked about this long-standing relationship with the rapper. The two went to the same California high school: Long Beach Polytechnic

“I was fortunate enough to go the same high school, just different eras,” Jackson told XXL in 2014. “We have a real good relationship. I call him “Unc Snoop,” and we been knowing each other for 18 years. He’s always been supportive of me playing ball, and our relationship is good. He works hard, and I respect it.”

Jackson also explained the meaning behind the name of Jaccpot Records. According to XXL, it was the receiver’s nickname in high school.

“When I was in high school, they were always like, He’s about to hit the jackpot!,” Jackson told XXL. “My having a lot of money, getting a lot of money, the whole era of working hard to get what you want. They were like, We know you’re going to hit the jackpot so we’re going to call you Jaccpot.’ I was like, That’s a cool name for a record label to be, too.”

The 32-year-old signed a three-year contract with the Eagles this past offseason worth $27 million, including $17 million in guaranteed money. The deal will keep Jackson in Philadelphia through 2021 and included a $7.17 million signing bonus and $3.164 million cap hit in 2019, per NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Reuben Frank.

Jackson caught 41 balls for 774 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games last year in Tampa Bay while leading the NFL in yards per reception (18.9). In 11 seasons, he has racked up 589 receptions for 10,261 yards and 53 touchdowns. He has averaged 17.4 yards per receptions for his career.

