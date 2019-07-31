WATCH: Former Eagle in Trouble for Philadelphia Bar Fight

Former Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy has been ordered to pay $55,000 to a Philadelphia police officer stemming from a 2016 incident. McCoy, affectionately nicknamed “Shady,” and a college teammate allegedly punched an off-duty police officer in the face at a club in Philadelphia’s Old City neighborhood.

The intense bar brawl was captured on video by TMZ Sports. No charges were filed at the time, but an arbitrator has now ruled the two football players severely injured the cop. In the video, the cops appear to start the fight after a verbal altercation over a bottle of champagne.

Here is a snippet of the incident, per the Philadelphia Inquirer:

The two cops got into a verbal altercation with McCoy’s group, according to the arbitrator’s ruling. Authorities previously said the argument was over which group bought a bottle of champagne. Butler was subsequently “taken to the ground and punched and kicked multiple times,” the ruling says, adding that he suffered a broken nose, lacerations to his face, broken ribs, a broken thumb, and contusions.

McCoy was one of the most prolific rushers in Eagles history, racking up 6,792 rushing yards and 44 touchdowns in six seasons. He ranks No. 1 on the franchise’s all-time rushing list while ranking No. 35 on their all-time receiving list with 2,282 receiving yards.

McCoy Never Wanted to Leave the Eagles

Former head coach Chip Kelly sent LeSean McCoy packing to the Buffalo Bills in 2015 in one of the most lopsided trades in NFL history. The Eagles received linebacker Kiko Alonso in return for the Pro Bowl running back and he lasted just one season. Alonso was a total bust in Philadelphia where he played in 11 games, including one start, and tallied only 43 total tackles before he was traded to the Miami Dolphins.

McCoy, who grew up in nearby Harrisburg, was adamant about not wanting to leave Philadelphia and let his unhappiness be known to anyone who would listen. He told ESPN’s Josina Anderson that he was “frustrated” and wasn’t “going to make it easy, that’s for sure.”

“He’s a Pennsylvania kid. He’s never played football outside of Pennsylvania — high school, college, pro,” a source told ESPN at the time. “So of course he’s not happy.”

Several of his teammates came rushing to McCoy’s defense at the time, including Darren Sproles who fired off a series of tweets in support.

Nothing surprises me in this business anymore! In total shock! — Darren Sproles (@DarrenSproles) March 4, 2015

Go do what you do @CutonDime25 — Darren Sproles (@DarrenSproles) March 4, 2015

The Snow Globe Game Against Detroit

No Eagles fan will ever forget the “Snow Globe Game” in 2013 against the Detroit Lions. This was arguably McCoy’s finest day in midnight green when he went off for a franchise-record 217 yards in a 34-20 win. More impressively, McCoy did it by galloping through eight inches of snow.

“I think we all were learning to get our footing in the snow,” former Eagles guard Evan Mathis said. “We started calling more downhill plays, inside zone runs that allowed the offensive line to keep their base, keep a downhill mentality. Same with the backs, allowing them to hit it. Then Shady [McCoy] was able to get to the second level and do his shifty stuff and make people miss.”

