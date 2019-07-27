Newest Eagle Alex Brown Helps Body Slam Opponent [WATCH]

The Eagles claimed undrafted free agent rookie Alex Brown off waivers. After being released by the San Francisco 49ers, the 22-year-old was added to provide some depth due to early injuries in Philadelphia’s secondary. Brown may just be a camp body, but he brings a nice highlight reel to the film room.

Brown, a 5-foot-11, 170-pound cornerback, recorded a 4.42-second 40-yard dash and 41.5-inch vertical leap at the NFL Combine. The South Carolina State product appeared in 31 games and led the Bulldogs with four interceptions as a senior in 2018. He registered 90 tackles, 26 passes defensed, seven interceptions and one sack in 25 starts during five seasons with the Bulldogs. His strengths are his quickness and arm length, according to the Eagles’ official website — and nowhere was that on better display than in this Ric Flair-inspired video from college.

This flip by SC State's DB Alex Brown and slam by DL Paul McKeiver… wow! #SCSTvsNCCU pic.twitter.com/LkP7CJAiyI — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 22, 2017

Alex Brown: A Work in Progress for Eagles

Brown was considered a “shutdown corner” during his tenure at South Carolina State, but he started his football career as a two-way player at Lake Marion High School in Santee, South Carolina. In addition to 62 tackles on defense, Brown rushed for 950 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns as a senior. He also impressed coaches with the way he carried himself off the field.

“Alex is one of our more mature guys, a guy I would hire in a heartbeat to do whatever,” said South Carolina State head coach Buddy Pough. “I think he will do good in this world and I look forward to him being a friend of mine here forever.”

San Francisco signed him on May 16 after he went undrafted in April and thought he could compete for a job. Obviously, that didn’t work out as planned. However, Brown does come with some relative hype after blowing the doors off his pro day. His seven interceptions and 19 pass breakups over the last two years at South Carolina State were enough to keep him on several teams’ radars. Brown is “fast and extremely explosive,” according to NFL scouts.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com wrote the following about Brown within his scouting report:

“Explosive, fast athlete with the size of a nickel cornerback but lacking the play traits for a smooth transition inside. Brown has decent ball production and his monster workout numbers will have teams scrambling for additional tape, but he needs plenty of additional work with his patience, footwork and route recognition. His length and recovery speed are major check marks in his favor, but a practice squad spot could be the goal as he continues to work on the fundamentals of the position.”

Brown sat for his first two years at South Carolina State until the more accomplished starters graduated. He was both patient and understanding.

“Now, as a starter, I work every day – I almost can’t sleep – knowing I have to work to get my job done,” Brown said in 2018.

Brown should see immediate action at Eagles training camp since cornerbacks Jalen Mills (foot), Ronald Darby (knee) and Cre’Von LeBlanc (undisclosed) are all nursing injuries. That means he’ll at least have the opportunities to make a name for himself over the next 12 weeks. Only time will tell if he steps up and grabs it by the talons.