Alshon Jeffery Wants Everyone to ‘Shut Up’ About the Eagles

Alshon Jeffery has heard all the predictions and the hype bubbling around the Eagles, and how they have the most talented roster in the NFL. His response is to keep that chatter down. In fact, he wishes everyone would just shut up about it.

“Shhh, keep that quiet, don’t tell anybody,” Jeffery told 6abc. “We like being the underdogs. We’re hungry. We got some guys on this team that never won a Super Bowl. We got a lot to prove if we want another one.”

Jeffery was a big piece, perhaps the difference-maker, the last time Philadelphia soared through the playoffs and won the Super Bowl. The lanky wide receiver hauled in 219 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 2017. Of course, he was also the same player who let a drive-sustaining first down catch fall through his hands last year in a playoff loss to the New Orleans Saints. The notoriously tough Eagles fans swarmed to shower Jeffery with comforting messages following that drop, prompting the receiver to inform everyone that Philadelphia is where he wants to retire.

“I love the City of Philadelphia,” Jeffery said, via PhiladelphiaEagles.com. “Hopefully, I can finish my career off here. It’s great. Hopefully this year we will be holding up another trophy.”

Jeffery made his latest comments while speaking at the Hyundai Youth Football Camp, a teaching clinic for children aged 7-13. He took part in two sessions at the NovaCare Complex on Saturday, July 20 and teammate Nelson Agholor showed up to support him.

Super Bowl Bound? Best Roster of Doug Pederson Era

Jeffery can attempt to quell the excitement all he wants, but it’s not going away. Several noted NFL analysts, pundits and prognosticators have them doing big things, especially on the offensive side of the ball. The hype ratcheted up 30 additional degrees when the Eagles announced they were bringing back Darren Sproles. The 36-year-old gives them another weapon, perhaps the final piece. In fact, USA Today has the Eagles going 11-5 and advancing to the Super Bowl — and then losing to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson boldly declared this team may be the best he’s seen during his four years at the helm. He compared their depth to the 2017 Super Bowl team before admitting that the players at the skill positions are off the charts.

“I would say that, you know, from a skill position on offense (standpoint), it’s probably the best we’ve had going into my fourth season,” Pederson said. “From a depth standpoint, as I mentioned earlier, I think it’s equivalent to what we had going into the 2017 season. But listen, all that can change in a heartbeat, as we know. This is a violent sport, violent game … and I’m not going to sit here and make predictions and put our team in a box that way, but we still have to go coach and play games, obviously. But on paper, it appears that way.”

The Eagles have a competitive mix of burners and sure-handed targets all over the field, including Jeffery, DeSean Jackson, Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert, Nelson Agholor, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and (hopefully) Mack Hollins. They also have a slew of running backs that can catch the ball out of the backfield, a group only improved with Sproles’ veteran leadership.

