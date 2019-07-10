Carson Wentz is Working Out with Eagles Receivers in North Dakota [WATCH]

Lane Johnson recently stated that Carson Wentz is in a “different mental state” entering the 2019 season. To get things started, the Eagles quarterback is stealing a page from his 2017 playbook.

Wentz has reportedly invited the Eagles wide receivers to work out with him in North Dakota, the trip is a way for the skill players to bond and work on their chemistry. The quarterback organized a similar trip back in 2017 and it led to an MVP-caliber season for Wentz before an injury shut him down. ESPN’s Tim McManus was the first to report the North Dakota trip.

Carson Wentz is getting some bonding time in with his receivers out in Houston before camp starts. Get together was in North Dakota in ‘17. — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) July 10, 2019

A quick glance at Instagram confirmed the report was true as Nelson Agholor posted a video of a table tennis game between Wentz and Mack Hollins. Rookie J.J. Arcega-Whiteside was also spotted working out in Houston, a common layover spot for those traveling to North Dakota. Agholor and Hollins also made a brief stop in Houston, per Instagram.

Fletcher Cox and Alshon Jeffery getting ready for #Eagles football pic.twitter.com/KZWv2cQh1o — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerr247) July 9, 2019

Coincidentally, defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and wide receiver Alshon Jeffery were seen working out together at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, according to Jeff Kerr. Cox is rehabbing from a foot injury he suffered during the Eagles’ season-ending playoff loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Wentz Hanging Out in Great Outdoors of North Dakota

Wentz didn’t confirm or deny that he was in North Dakota, but he was in Fargo for a charity softball game on June 26 and left no indication he was in a hurry to get back to Philadelphia. In fact, there are pictures of the quarterback enjoying the outdoors and playing with his dogs and watching the Women’s World Cup final match. On Tuesday night, Wentz posted a cute photo of his three dogs named Henley, Jersey and Riggs. It appears to be taken in North Dakota.

The legend of that 2017 wide receivers’ trip to Fargo has been well-documented by dozens of media outlets, perhaps most notably by The Ringer. In the account, Eagles players got an eye-opening look at how hard Wentz works and how his home state treats him. It was an exciting slice of life that many of them had never been exposed to before, from eating bison burgers to going hunting in the woods.

Follow the Heavy Philadelphia Eagles page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

“Fargo loves bison and they love Carson,” Hollins told Kevin Clark. “The thing about Carson in Fargo is that he’s the only [6-foot-5] redheaded guy so they can spot him from a distance.”

“My friends were saying, ‘Why are you going to North Dakota? There’s nothing there,’” Shelton Gibson told Kevin Clark. “And I was saying ‘I know about North Dakota,’ and they said, ‘What do you know about it?’’And I said ‘OK, I don’t know anything.’”

If this latest trip to North Dakota provides similar results as that one did, then Eagles fans will be talking about it for generations.

READ NEXT: Jalen Ramsey, Eric Berry Among NFL Players for Eagles to Target