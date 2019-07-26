Cre’Von LeBlanc Posts Cryptic Message Amid Eagles Trade Rumors

On Thursday, Cre’Von LeBlanc celebrated his 25th birthday. It appeared to be a festive time, with many teammates and friends wishing him well. All blessings and good vibes. Oddly, LeBlanc was absent from the practice field Friday and sparked rumors the cornerback had been traded.

While the majority of LeBlanc’s social media posts were birthday-related, there was one slightly cryptic one that alluded to something more. He said “Father God thank you for waking me up this morning I give you all the glory and the praise.” It could be nothing, of course. Like many Eagles, he is a religious man.

Father God thank you for waking me up this morning I give you all the glory and the praise — Cre'Von LeBlanc (@Strap_Ent) July 26, 2019

LeBlanc has been getting much hype this offseason after a breakout year in 2018. New Jets GM Joe Douglas was instrumental in scooping LeBlanc off the scrap heap after he was cut by the Detroit Lions. Remember, Douglas was Eagles vice-president of player personnel and GM Howie Roseman’s right-hand man before landing the lead gig in New York. The Jets and LeBlanc have been linked in possible trade rumors for several weeks now.

NBC Sports’ Reuben Frank was the latest beat reporter to suggest the trade winds might be blowing.

Eagles CB Cre'Von LeBlanc is healthy but absent from practice. Teams often withhold a guy from practice when a trade is likely, and as deep as the Eagles are at CB it wouldn't be a surprise if that happens. Jets maybe? LeBlanc had that big INT off Brees to open the playoff game — Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) July 26, 2019

LeBlanc Good Friends with Josh Bellamy

One congratulatory Instagram post came Jets wide receiver Josh Bellamy who wished LeBlanc a happy birthday with several pictures of the two hanging out. Again, take the timing as a convenient coincidence. The two are very good friends and even collaborated on a rap video called “On A Wave” in 2018.

LeBlanc and Bellamy are both Florida natives and were teammates on the Chicago Bears back in 2017. They were often spotted together and showed up in support of a “Stop the Violence” program and youth football camp in Belle Glade, Florida.

“I felt like we accomplished a lot of things bringing some of the kids together in the city and also going around with the kids and showing them that even though we’re in the NFL we’re coming back to take care of our own city, cleaning up and picking up trash,” LeBlanc said. “That was a good message as far as showing the young kids how to pick up after themselves, how to come together collectively as a group and just enjoy each other and have fun.”

LeBlanc Was a Stud for the Eagles

LeBlanc, a former undrafted free agent, has already handled the ultimate pressure cooker when he picked off Drew Brees on the first snap in their divisional-round playoff matchup. LeBlanc was signed with low expectations, claimed off waivers more out of necessity than need. He also showed great promise down the stretch and played 77 percent of the Eagles’ defensive snaps.

According to Pro Football Focus, LeBlanc finished the season allowing just 1.02 yards per every snap in slot coverage while grading out as their top-rated cornerback. The 24-year-old has been putting in extra time this offseason in the gym, too. He was seen running alongside Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown.

He considers himself a religious man and never questioned his own ability, especially not in the face of adversity. It was a year ago that he was cut and waived by the Detroit Lions and only found a home in Philadelphia because then-assistant GM Joe Douglas believed in him.

Cre'von LeBlanc is the highest-graded cornerback this postseason pic.twitter.com/o7lob7A6GM — PFF (@PFF) January 23, 2019

“You can’t be down on yourself for too long in this league – things are going to happen,” LeBlanc told The Inquirer. “You’re going to get hurt, you’re going to get released. That’s just the business part of it. You’ve got to still hold your head high, still have faith in the man above. I would say he won’t bring you this far to leave you.”

READ NEXT: Jalen Ramsey, Eric Berry Among NFL Players for Eagles to Target

Follow the Heavy Philadelphia Eagles page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!