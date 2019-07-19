Eagles QB Carson Wentz Bought a House in Different State

It was a throwaway line in a story about Dallas Goedert, but it deserves a brief mention. According to Goedert, Carson Wentz recently bought a house in Houston and he flew the Eagles skill players down to Texas for a bonding trip.

The Eagles quarterback has been known to invite his teammates on similar offseason excursions, usually to his home state of North Dakota. When reports first surfaced that Wentz was taking the guys to Houston, it seemed like a random location. Now it all makes sense as Wentz has decided to establish some roots in an area of the country known for great hunting and fishing. Goedert shed light on what the Eagles players worked on in Houston during an interview with Argus Leader, a newspaper based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

“I was just in Houston with him [Wentz], he bought a house down there,” Goedert told Matt Zimmer. “He flew the skill guys out there so we were down there a few days last week, ran routes in the morning, hung out at his house by the pool, took his jetskis out, played bags, just spent time together. It was fun getting to hang out with the offensive guys on a personal level, just being boys instead of the three hours of practice we’re used to.”

Goedert, a second-year tight end out of South Dakota State, has been setting some lofty goals for himself as well. The 6-foot-5 target is being counted on to be a monster in the red zone for the Eagles, one year after recording 33 catches for 334 yards and four touchdowns. He’s already made Pro Football Focus’ list examining breakout tight ends and most clutch players for the 2019 season.

It was an up and down rookie year for Goedert as he played second fiddle to starter Zach Ertz, something he had to adjust to after being the No. 1 receiving option in college. It was tough for him at times, but he understands his role on the team and the coaching staff alerted him to the number of snaps he would see before every game.

“My family and friends would be like, ‘Why aren’t you on the field,’ but I usually knew before the game started how it was gonna go because the coaches had explained it to us,” Goedert told Zimmer. “I saw it, but to explain it to people was tough at times. But like I said to the kids today, you have to have the mindset that I want to play so good that the coaches can’t take me off the field.”

Zach Ertz Wouldn’t Talk to Dallas Goedert Early On

Goedert talked about his relationship with Ertz and explained that the veteran tight end needed to test him a bit when he first got to Philadelphia. He wanted to make sure Goedert “cared” and was “willing to work” before he fully embraced him.

“Right away he didn’t talk to me,” Goedert said. “And my position coach told me it would be like that, that he would make sure I cared and was willing to work, he wasn’t just gonna help out any rookie. But once he saw that I cared, that I was in my playbook trying to learn it, he definitely started giving me tips and our relationship really grew from there.”

Once Ertz saw the dedication, their relationship flourished. Goedert has the utmost respect for Ertz.

“He’s an incredible football player,” Goedert said. “The way he gets in and out of his breaks – every one is perfect. The way he attacks the day, the way he’s a true professional, takes care of his body, gets ready for practice. He’s an eighth-year pro and I’ve never seen him miss a rep or take a practice off. He’s elevating our (tight end) group so much.”

