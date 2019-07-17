Former Eagle Donovan McNabb Finally Being Inducted into Hall of Fame

The Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame announced their 2019 Inductee List and it includes 15 individuals representing achievement in nine different sports. Former Eagles Donovan McNabb and Troy Vincent will be honored at a ceremony on November 7 at SugarHouse Casino.

McNabb, who had his jersey number retired by the Eagles in 2013, extended his gratitude for the honor on social media with a heartfelt thank you to the fans. He is a six-time Pro Bowler who retired as the Eagles’ all-time leading passer (32,873 yards) and winningest quarterback (101 wins).

“Such an honor to be voted into the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame,” McNabb wrote on Twitter. “I’m truly overwhelmed. I look forward to coming back and seeing the fans who supported me on and off the field during the exciting decade I spent there.”

Other inductees include Eric Desjardins, Fran Dunphy, Rasheed Wallace, Mike Scioscia, Al Cantello, Bill Melchionni, Paul Owens, Charlene Morett, Clara Schroth, Home Run Baker, Matt Saad Muhammad, along with baseball writer Jayson Stark and football broadcaster Suzy Kolber. What is the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame? A informal poll showed not many fans in Philadelphia knew what it was.

According to their official website, the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame was started by Ken Avallon on May 17, 2002 as a “means to remember the city’s sporting past.” Avallon achieved non-profit status and secured memberships in noteworthy organizations such as the Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce, Pennsylvania Association of Nonprofit Organizations, the Maxwell Club and the Mid-Atlantic Association of Museums. He inducted the first class in 2004 and honored Eagles greats Chuck Bednarik, Steve Van Buren, Bert Bell, among others.

The culmination of those first steps was the Charter Class Induction Ceremony, February 9, 2004, kicked off by Governor Ed Rendell, emceed by Pat Williams and attended by new Inductees Chuck Bednarik, Robin Roberts, Steve Van Buren, Joe Frazier, Harry Kalas, Sonny Hill and the late Paul Arizin along with relatives of Wilt Chamberlain, Connie Mack, Richie Ashburn, Jimmie Foxx, Bert Bell and Bill Tilden.

There is no physical venue for the Hall of Fame, but a separate entity has been making headlines for their effort to establish The Museum of Sports next to Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia sometime in 2019, according to Curbed Philly. That project would encompass all sports and serve as a “permanent, interactive museum celebrating America’s greatest teams and athletes.”

McNabb Believes He Belongs in Football Hall of Fame

Back in June, McNabb made headlines when he told TMZ Sports he thought he deserved to be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He argued that his numbers are better than those of former Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman.

“My numbers are better than Troy Aikman,” McNabb told TMZ Sports. “I’m not hesitating on that. I am a Hall of Famer. My numbers speak for themselves.”

His numbers are better than Aikman: McNabb has 4,334 more passing yards (37,276) and 69 additional passing touchdowns (234). Of course, that doesn’t take into account Aikman’s three Super Bowl rings. The former Eagles quarterback never got to raise the Lombardi Trophy, falling short (and puking) in his only appearance. However, he did lead the Eagles to five NFC Championship Games.

“When they look at my numbers, yeah, but then they always want to add other stuff into it,” McNabb said. “‘Was he an All-Pro? Was he this? How many Super Bowl opportunities?’ But, people don’t realize how hard it is to get to the NFC Championship and to get there five times, and then make it to a Super Bowl? It’s tough.”

