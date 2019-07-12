Doug Pederson Wants to Return Carli Lloyd’s Shout Out at Eagles Parade

Carli Lloyd made headlines when she shouted out her hometown Eagles at a ticker-tape parade for the United States women’s national soccer team. The back-to-back world champions were being honored Wednesday in New York City when she boldly proclaimed, “Fly, Eagles, Fly.”

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson seemed to indicate that he would return the favor if given the chance. Pederson, appearing on “NFL Total Access,” said Lloyd’s chant was “awesome” and “pretty special.” When host Scott Hanson recommended Pederson acknowledge the USWNT at a potential Eagles Super Bowl parade, the fourth-year coach answered: “That would be ideal.”

He went on to explain how he and his wife watched the soccer tournament while they were on vacation in Turks and Caicos.

“That is awesome, to get a shout out like that,” Pederson said. “We had a chance to take some time and watch their matches and watch some of their games and really follow that team and watch the championship game and just so excited for their team, for our country, but for her to have that shout out, that’s pretty special.”

Pederson was speaking from Lake Tahoe, Nevada where he is playing in the American Century Celebrity Golf Tournament. In a short interview with NFL Network, the coach explained what locking Carson Wentz up meant for the franchise.

He called Wentz “the face of the franchise” and expressed relief that the deal got done when it did. Now, the team can focus on playing football and bringing hoisting another Lombardi Trophy on Broad Street.

“Carson is the face of our franchise. He’s the guy we put all our trust in, and for us to be able to lock him up and secure him up for the next several years just brings a lot of stability to the entire organization,” Pederson said. “Our philosophy and my philosophy too is it’s not about one guy, it’s about the team and really more about the team and surrounding him with the guys we have. Getting it behind him and getting it behind the Eagles organization we’re thrilled that now we can just focus on football.”

He also shed light on how the Eagles plan to use running backs Jordan Howard and Miles Sanders. The Eagles intend to spread out the workload between the four-year veteran and second-round draft pick in what should amount to a timeshare in the backfield. He kept using the word “stability” and praised Howard as one of the “top running backs” in football.

“I’ve always liked Jordan Howard and what he’s done in his young career. You know he’s one of the top running backs,” Pederson said. “You look at his production, his numbers, he’s one of the top guys — up there with some of those big-time running backs and so he’s going to bring stability. He’s a big powerful back and downhill runner. I’m excited about his opportunity here in Philadelphia.”

He also complimented Sanders and his patience for waiting his turn behind Saquon Barkley at Penn State.

“I like everything about him, great kid, great production — you know, he sat behind Saquon Barkley at Penn State and really learned from him,” Pederson said. “When he had an opportunity to produce, he did. It really gives us a little more stability now going into this season with these two guys.”

Did Pederson Throw Shade at Nagy?

Pederson and Bears head coach Matt Nagy are good friends going back to their time together as assistants on both the Eagles’ and Chiefs’ coaching staff. However, it seemed as if the Eagles coach had to bite his tongue for a minute. As he was talking about Howard, he let it slip that Howard might not have been being used in the best possible way in Chicago. It is something that Howard has also mentioned in previous comments.

“Jordan has been one of those running backs in Chicago who has been really productive and Matt Nagy took over and things changed just a bit. I don’t know all the ins and outs there, but we were fortunate enough to pick him up and bring him into Philadelphia and I’ve always liked Jordan Howard,” Pederson said.

Pederson and Nagy were partners on the golf course Thursday in Lake Tahoe and were trying to put a bet on the season together. According to the Indy Star, he and Colts head coach Frank Reich have a wager going on the American Century Celebrity Golf Tournament. If Pederson wins, Reich will donate to the Eagles Autism Challenge, which helps build awareness for autism within the community.

