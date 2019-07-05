Jason Kelce Chugs Beer & Grosses Everyone Out on Instagram [WATCH]

Three years ago, Jason Kelce swore off social media after claiming the medium is “largely ruining the world.” No argument there, although this post now sounds ignorantly hypocritical. Kelce, the most lovable beer-swilling parade-speaker in Eagles history, appears to be back on Instagram.

On July 1, a new handle bearing Kelce’s name popped up on Instagram with a hilarious bathroom video of what sounds like Kelce screaming, “Are you shitting me” as the camera pans over to a urinal with either a human turd or a crumbled brownie in it (you can watch and make a verdict). The post had 5,738 views as of July 5 and has been liked by former Eagles Chris Long and Brent Celek and Beau Allen, along with current Eagles kicker Jake Elliott.

The caption reads: “I removed social media from my life 3 years ago, and it has been the greatest 3 years of my life. I encourage everyone to do the same and still believe social media is largely ruining the world. With my peace stated, I simply could not not share this experience. It is honestly impossible to accurately describe the pure shock, disgust, and impact this moment had on my life yesterday. I am forever changed, the Pun in said video was not intended.”

Three days later, on July 4, the same account posted a video of Kelce celebrating the 4th of July holiday by cheering George Washington and chugging a full can of Miller Lite. A Twitter user going by the name grace (@thybullehype) — a tribute account to Sixers rookie Matisse Thybulle — was the first person to track Kelce down.

Kelce has been keeping a relatively low profile this offseason, at least compared to his whirlwind post-Super Bowl tour in 2018. He was spotted soliciting for a beer at Carson Wentz’s charity softball game and was awarded the Eagles’ championship belt for winning the team’s offseason strength and conditioning program. On July 4, Kelce accompanied Connor Barwin at Independence Hall as the former Eagles hybrid defensive end/linebacker was honored by Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney with the prestigious Magis Award. Barwin, of course, is attempting to return to the Eagles as Heavy.com first reported last week.

Back to Kelce. The Eagles center has enjoyed an outstanding offseason without really saying too much. He landed on Pro Football Focus’ list of the Top 50 players in the NFL, ranking at No. 24 — and he has been consistently praised by the stats-driven website for being the best center in football. Kelce received high marks for both his run and pass blocking, according to PFF.

“I guess it means that I’m the best on the team at offseason workouts,” Kelce told Eagles Insider Dave Spadaro, on winning the team’s championship belt. “I’ve got some bragging rights and I like to have fun with that. Look, it’s just a great way for all of us to work out and challenge each other. That’s what it’s all about. I enjoy the offseason, I enjoy competing and pushing myself and we have this competition and we all really get a kick out of it.”

