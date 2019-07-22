Lenny Dykstra Hilariously Asks Eagles Fans for Tailgating Tips

Lenny Dykstra is one of the most fun — and sometimes bizarre — follows on Twitter. Whether he’s diving in dumpsters to find his teeth or snapping photos of women wearing his jersey, it’s always an absurdly fun adventure.

On Monday, the former Phillies and Mets slugger took to social media to pose a harmless question: “So is it fun tailgating at Philadelphia Eagles games?” Yes, Lenny it is. And, as expected, dozens of Eagles fans invaded his feed and invited him to their tailgate parties.

So is it fun tailgating before #PhiladelphiaEagles games? — Lenny Dykstra (@LennyDykstra) July 22, 2019

In fact, the rapid-fire responses became too much to handle. So, he called for fans to create videos pitching him on why their tailgate was worthy of his presence.

Seems to be some consensus that Nails needs to do some tailgating before #PhiladelphiaEagles home games. Thx for all the invites so quickly, #NailsNation. But who’s party/parties? I know! Make a video telling me why yours! Hint: include hot maidens in there! — Lenny Dykstra (@LennyDykstra) July 22, 2019

One of the more intriguing invites came from a Jets fan asking Dykstra to link up with his crew on October 6 when the New York Jets take on the Eagles in Philadelphia at 1 p.m. Dykstra replied with “possibly” and then joked about the Jets “not having one of the second-worst run teams” in New York.

Possibly. Not like the @nyjets are even one of the two worst-run teams in Greater NYC! — Lenny Dykstra (@LennyDykstra) July 22, 2019

The man known as “Nails” admitted he had never been to either an Eagles tailgate or Mardi Gras before, two bucket list items he has moved to the top of his priority list for 2019. He tagged a few Philly sports talkers to pound the point home, too.

Dykstra also received requests from non-Eagles fans to join him at an NFL game, specifically for a Buffalo Bills tailgate. He didn’t seem too interested. Philadelphia seems more his speed, especially after one Twitter user compared Eagles fans to prison inmates.

Very similar patrons than those you lived with in that government facility, except less class. — Jim Stancil (@StancilJim) July 22, 2019

When one person warned the one-time Philly athlete to not dress up as Santa Claus at an Eagles game, Dykstra was ready to defend his adopted city.

I heard the thin, inebriated guy in the Santa outfit deserved it for sucking at the role. — Lenny Dykstra (@LennyDykstra) July 22, 2019

The one offer that seemed to excite the hard-living, whiskey-drinking ex-ballplayer the most was an invitation to sip Jim Beam out of a plastic flask. It’s a common (and suggested) move in the cold weather outside the Linc.

“Louis, I think this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship” – Rick Blaine (Humphrey Bogart’s character in “Casablanca”) — Lenny Dykstra (@LennyDykstra) July 22, 2019

Dykstra retired from baseball in 1998 after failing to return from a debilitating back condition. He was attempting one last comeback with the Phillies that year, but the health risks were too great. Dykstra walked away, as gracefully as he could.

He hit 81 career home runs and left with a .285 batting average. In addition, he was a three-time All-Star and World Series champion with the Mets in 1986. He nearly won the MVP award with the Phillies in 1993.

“I probably could have faked them out this year and suffered and been a part-time player, a pinch hitter,” Dykstra told CBS News. “That’s not how I want people to remember Lenny Dykstra.”