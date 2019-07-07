Philadelphia Eagles Players Cheer & React to USWNT World Cup Win

The Philadelphia Eagles turned into a booster club for USWNT soccer Sunday. Minutes after the women defeated the Netherlands 2-0 in the World Cup Final, the Eagles officially congratulated the champions by posting: “Back to back! Congrats to the world champions!”

Back to back! Congrats to the world champions!#OneNationOneTeam https://t.co/qNpbf7NbwW — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 7, 2019

The Eagles then posted a shot of the American flag being rolled out before a game at Lincoln Financial Field. The USWNT beat the Netherlands 2-0 Sunday in the World Cup Final thanks to goals from Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle to claim their second world championship in four years. It also marked the record fourth time the American women had won the World Cup: 1991, 1999, 2015, 2019. The 34-year-old Rapinoe was awarded the Golden Boot for the tournament’s most outstanding player and she became the oldest player to score in a final.

“It’s surreal,” Rapinoe said after the win, via NBC News. “I don’t know how to feel right now. It’s ridiculous.”

Julie Ertz, wife of Eagles tight end Zach Ertz, was stellar on the defensive side of the ball for the world champions, deflecting a number of shots and setting the tone on the backend. Julie has morphed into a cult hero among both Eagles fans and Ertz’s teammates in the locker room. Many Eagles players flocked to social media prior to the game to show their support and pledge their allegiance to the United States. In a pre-recorded video posted by the Eagles, four players – Jake Elliott, Avonte Maddox, Vinny Curry, Jalen Mills – wished the team luck.

Ertz posted on Twitter that he was “so excited I feel like I’m about to play!” prior to the match. He was sitting in the stands watching Julie make history in Paris.

WORLD. CUP. FINAL!! Pumped to watch @julieertz and @USWNT!! So excited I feel like I’m about to play!! Let’s go!! #OneNationOneTeam — Zach Ertz (@ZERTZ_86) July 7, 2019

Following Julie’s world championship, the tight end posted an emotional and heartfelt congratulations via Instagram. In June, Ertz told The Associated Press how much it meant for him to be in France to witness the event in real time.

“It’s awesome being married to Julie, being able to support the people we love doing what they love to do,” Zach told The Associated Press. “I’ve seen all the work she does each and every day and I’ve seen all the adversity she’s faced over the past seven years we’ve been together. I’ve seen the injuries. I’ve seen her cry. I’ve seen the blood. I’ve seen the tears. Because she loves the game so much, I’m so invested in seeing her succeed. That hard work is paying off.”

Other Eagles players took to Twitter and Instagram to do the same, including Avonte Maddox, Carson Wentz and Rodney McLeod. Wentz was watching the game with his dog Henley.

The Eagles are enjoying their summer vacations and cheering on the United States for now. They will return to the practice field on July 24 when training camp gets underway in South Philadelphia. The Eagles host the Washington Redskins at Lincoln Financial Field for the season opener on September 8.