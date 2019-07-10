Julie Ertz & Zach Ertz Are the Best Power Couple in Sports History

Zach and Julie Ertz have been the talk of the country ever since the USWT embarked on their amazing World Cup ride earlier this summer. The couple’s undeniable love for each other reached fever pitch Sunday when they posted an instantly viral selfie on social media. Julie had lived up to her “Freaking Baller” status.

On Wednesday, the best couple in sports history appeared on NFL Network’s “Good Morning, Football” to prove once again how genuine their love is. Hosts Kyle Brandt and Nate Burleson both complimented them as a shining example for how all married couples should behave. Julie appeared on the show to discuss the USWNT’s recent 2-0 victory over the Netherlands — the record fourth World Cup trophy for the American women — and relayed touching stories of young women coming up to her at Eagles games asking for autographs and advice. Then, she delved into her relationship with Zach.

“It means the world to me,” Julie told GMF. “It was really emotional, to be in such a big tournament and see Zach, to look in his eyes during the national anthem was overwhelming. So much motivation. So overwhelming. I knew we were winning after seeing him.”

Later in the interview, Zach surprised her with an unexpected video call. The emotion on both their faces was unrehearsed.

“How did you get him up at 7:24 a.m.?”, asked Julie.

Zach responded: “Only for you, love.”

On Tuesday, Julie appeared on “Good Morning, America” and reminded everyone that Zach has always been her No. 1 fan and best friend.

“It meant the world truly to have him there,” Julie told Michael Strahan. “We call each other 22 best friends and he’s my plus-one best friend, so to have him there meant the absolute world.”

Zach in Awe of Way Julie Dominated at World Cup

Zach had been excused early from Eagles mandatory minicamp so he could fly out to France to be with Julie at the World Cup tournament in Paris. It was a move co-signed by the entire organization, including head coach Doug Pederson. Zach discussed what it meant for him to be there, sitting in the stands for the final game, with the “Good Morning, Football” crew.

“It was crazy,” Zach told GMF. “Obviously, I’ve seen the work that Julie and all the girls have done for the past four years and just being able to be over there, like Julie said, for an extended period of time … our schedules rarely line up. I’ll have a bye week during the year and I’ll be flying to Canada to watch her soccer game instead of being on vacation.”

“It was just incredible to be over there that long and seeing her do what she loves,” Zach said. “I thought she just played unbelievable the entire tournament and the way she dominated on the pitch was fun to watch, and I was just so proud of her.”

Zach has been plugging his wife’s new book called “Chase Your Dreams” and it is available for purchase on Amazon. It is described as a lesson in “leading a life of faith and virtue,” coupled with personal stories from Julie’s childhood.

Julie Immortalized in World Cup Mural in Philadelphia

Zach may be the Super Bowl champion, but Julie is the one now on a street mural on a brewery in downtown Philadelphia. According to Billy Penn, her likeness starting going up on a vacant building outside Love City Brewing during the World Cup final match. The drawing is a collaboration between two Philadelphia-area artists and a creative agency with a minority stake in the city’s MLS franchise, Philadelphia Union.

What’s next for the power couple? Hopefully, they get a chance to relax and enjoy each other’s company before Eagles training camp begins on July 24.

