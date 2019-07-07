Eagles ‘Stud Muffin’ Tim Jernigan Posts Crazy New Rap Video [WATCH]

Tim Jernigan refers to himself as Stud Muffin in a new rap video. The Eagles defensive tackle announced his musical career back on April 13 when his Good Boyz Music Group released their first single called “Hustle Smarter.” It didn’t garner much fanfare, aside from some fans declaring it way better than LeVeon Bell’s foray into rap.

Jernigan, who was limited to five games last season due to a back injury, signed a one-year contract with the Eagles in April after the team let him test free agency. The Eagles brought him back in the hope the 26-year-old can regain his 2017 form when he posted 29 tackles and 2.5 sacks for the Super Bowl champions. In five NFL seasons, Jernigan has racked up 15.5 sacks and 26 tackles for loss during stints with the Eagles and Baltimore Ravens.

The Lake City, Florida native appears to be pretty serious about his rap career, too, as Good Boyz has now produced six different videos on their YouTube channel. Jernigan can be seen spitting bars in everything from a throwback Grant Hill Detroit Pistons jersey to his intimidating black No. 93 Philadelphia Eagles jersey, sometimes he pops into the frame shirtless and flexing. But how are his rhymes? Well, they aren’t bad. At the very least, it’s better than DeSean Jackson’s attempt at rapping in 2013.

Jernigan even name drops NFL players on a few tracks, including Marshawn Lynch, Willie Beamen (the fictional star of Any Given Sunday) and former Eagles kicker David Akers. In a deep voice, perhaps channeling his inner Notorious BIG, Jernigan closes his verse on the song “Come Thru” by saying: “Like my name David Akers and I play rugby.”

The group’s latest video is called “Like A Check” and was released on July 5. In it, Jernigan calls himself the Stud Muffin and drops the line: “Staring at the pimple, but they scared to bust it.” All six of their videos have been recorded within the past four months and are definitely worth checking out.

On the field, the Eagles are relying on a healthy Jernigan to contribute on the defensive line this season. Jernigan is due $1.25 million this year, but only $1 million of that is guaranteed money after the Eagles reworked his contract following offseason back surgery in 2018. There had been speculation that Jernigan was considering retirement when he posted a strange Instagram message back in May, oddly coinciding around the same time the Jaguars’ Telvin Smith announced he was calling it a career. That turned out to be a false alarm.

In an interview with the Eagles official website, Jernigan promised “it was on” in 2019 and called Philadelphia a place that felt like home.

“I just felt at home. Work never felt like work here. It was never a bad vibe,” Jernigan told Chris McPherson after signing his one-year contract. “Now, I feel like it’s just time to come back and pick up where I left off at. I know for a fact after having more time to rest and let the injury recover, it’s going to be on next year. It’s going to be on.”

