No Ezekiel Elliott at Cowboys Training Camp; Holdout Ensues [Report]

It’s official. Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was a no-show at training camp in Oxnard, CA on Friday. His holdout for a new contract is now underway.

NFL Network reporter Jane Slater reported the news on Twitter:

Ezekiel Elliott was not on site for the morning physical or conditioning run. I’m also told that while the #Cowboys can fine him it doesn’t necessarily mean they will. That’s at each team’s discretion.

Slater’s tweet was later confirmed by NFL Insider Ian Rapoport:

Officially no Zeke Elliott. https://t.co/py5zWzUGuQ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 26, 2019

One of the key hot-button topics: While we know Elliott wants a new deal, it appears that the star rusher is seeking more money than Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley.

Elliott (not surprisingly) hopes to eclipse Gurley’s four-year, $57.5M deal, according to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports.

On Ezekiel Elliott and the #Cowboys, I'm told the extension Elliott is looking for would exceed Todd Gurley's four-year $57.5 million deal. Which means Dallas could eventually have 3 players (including QB Dak Prescott & WR Amari Cooper) among the top 3 salaries at their position. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) July 26, 2019

Ezekiel Elliott No-Shows for Cowboys’ Team Plane

Slater revealed that Elliott was not on the Cowboys’ team plane Thursday afternoon. She elaborated on NFL Network that initially she believed he would be in Oxnard on Friday morning.

It’s official. My sources tell me Ezekiel Elliott is not on the flight to LA. Again, he has until Friday am to show up at camp though. Players have chosen to fly on their own in the past #Cowboys #TrainingCamp — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) July 25, 2019

My sources tell me that despite a seat assignment on today’s flight to LA, with less than 10 minutes before takeoff, Ezekiel Elliott, is not on the plane. Players in the past have met the team in Oxnard. He has until tomorrow am to do so. #Cowboys #TrainingCamp — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) July 25, 2019

This will certainly complicate contract negotiations between the team and Elliott. Regardless, a holdout is underway heading into the start of camp and there does not appear to be an end in sight at this time.

Ezekiel Elliott’s Outlook Among Cowboys’ Contract Situation

The Cowboys have three players in Elliott, Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper who’ll all need high-dollar contract extension sooner than later. Many have argued that their running back should be the focus, but not everyone feels that way.

In three seasons with the Cowboys, Elliott has rushed for over 4,000 yards (1,333 yards per season). Since his rookie season in 2016 when he had 15 rushing touchdowns, the 24-year-old hasn’t eclipsed double-digits scores in a single season.

Last season, Elliott proved to be a versatile weapon for the Cowboys offense. Under offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Elliott will remain the focal point of the offense this season. Between his ability as a pass-catcher and potential to dominate on the ground, Elliott could put together a career year in 2019.

Prescott and Cooper are both at training camp currently while the former is known to be working on a new deal currently. Prescott is set to make $2 million this season on his rookie deal. On the other end, Cooper is reportedly in no rush to get his extension done. He’s letting the market settle itself out with the contracts of Julio Jones, Michael Thomas, and Tyreek Hill.

If owner Jerry Jones opens up his wallet for the whole trio, the team would have the highest-paid players at each of the three respective positions. It would also create a unique situation where the Cowboys would be unlikely to spend much in any other spots moving forward.

