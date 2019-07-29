Ezekiel Elliott has Former Cowboy Michael Irvin, Stephen A. Smith Fired up

The current contract holdout of Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith and former Cowboys receiver Michal Irvin a little stir crazy.

The two went on a shouting match on ESPN’s First Take, regarding the way the Cowboys and Elliott are handling contract negotiations.

.@michaelirvin88 is on Zeke's side when it comes to sitting out to get his money … and he had to stand up to prove his point 😅 pic.twitter.com/4NYJBfkIC4 — First Take (@FirstTake) July 29, 2019

They continued, even off camera.

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Ezekiel Elliott’s Contract Headlines Cowboys’ 5 Key Training Camp Storylines

Follow Rich Durazzo on TWITTER for more articles like this and more!