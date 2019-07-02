Who Started the Bottle Cap Challenge? Farabi Davletchin

Farabi Davletchin is the Kazakhstani Taekwondo champion who is thought to have initiated the Bottle Cap Challenge.

In late June 2019, Daveltchin posted a slow-motion video to his Instagram account showing him knocking a loosened bottle cap off of a bottle of water without knocking over the bottle. The hashtag that accompanies that video suggests that Daveltchin wanted the challenge to be called the “Farakickschallenge.” In the caption of the video, Daveltchin issued the challenge to Jason Staham and Conor McGregor, who have both completed it, as well as Jackie Chan and Jean Claude Van Damme, who have yet to achieve it.

Designer Errolson Hugh Re-christened the Challenge the ‘Bottle Cap Challenge’

Designer Errolson Hugh appears to have been the first person to christen Daveltchin’s challenge, Bottle Cap Challenge. Hugh sent the challenge on to MMA fighter Max Holloway, who completed it, who in turn sent it on to singer-songwriter John Mayer who also completed it.

Unlike the 2014 Ice Bucket Challenge, this viral sensation doesn’t appear to have any campaign or awareness behind it, it’s just for fun.

Davletchin Is a World Champion of Both Taekwondo & Hapkido

Since the challenge went viral, Davletchin has been reposting on Facebook the various news stories that have appeared about the Farakickschallenge.

On that page, Davletchin refers to himself as a world champion of Taekwondo and Hapkido. Davletchin says he has achieved 1st Dan Black Belt in Akido and 1st Dan Black Belt in Hapkido, Taekwondo. He is an expert in KMS Kickboxing and works as a fitness trainer.

Davletchin Was Inspired to Pursue Martial Arts Thanks to Bruce Lee

Davletchin told Sports.Kz in December 2015 that his interest in martial arts began when he was seven years old and watching Bruce Lee movies. From there, Davletchin said he would try ballroom dancing and if he didn’t like it, his mother would let him practice karate. After ten minutes of dancing, Davletchin said he “realized it was not mine.” From there, he began taking karate classes.

Davletchin said he stayed with karate until he was 13 when he switched to learning judo and wrestling. At 15, Davletchin said he took up aikido and taekwondo. He told the website, “I have always been based on the philosophy of Bruce Lee. He always said that he was not engaged in any particular martial art, they are for all people.” Daveltchin’s mantra is, “You need to adjust your life for training.” He went on to speak about the importance of discipline and systems. He also expressed in the importance of diet in training. At the time of that interview, Davletchin had just opened his own dojo, the White Tiger Dojo, in his homeland.

READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School