Fox News Live Streams in France While USWNT Fans Yell ‘F*** Trump’ [Video]

On Sunday, July 7, moments after the United States Women’s Soccer Team defeated the Netherlands in the 2019 FIFA World Cup Final, Fox News sent correspondent Greg Palkot to a sports bar in Lyon, France for live coverage. What proceeded quickly after the notorious right-wing news outlet started their segment was not expected for Palkot and his cameraman.

At 6:54 p.m. local time in France, the entire bar, which was filled with fans of the USWNT started chanting, “F*** Trump, Fuck*** Trump,” during the entire broadcast. Palkot seemed unsure of what to do, giggles nervously, and making for one of the most cringeworthy newscasts, continues on with his prepared report.

Palkot begins, “We are here in a sport bar in Lyon, France….” and upon hearing what he thinks are cheers, after he turns around, and realized exactly what the bar attendees are excitedly shouting, he gets seriously tripped up.

Fox News did a live shot from a sports bar in Frace where the US fans started chanting "Fuck Trump" pic.twitter.com/ZTHyFBOYR5 — jordan (@JordanUhl) July 7, 2019

The newscaster tries to get back on track, and fails. Before Fox News can cut the live feed he repeats, “We’re in a sports bar. We were going to be outside… we were going to be looking at a screen, with a football thing…” and he trails off, perhaps aware that he was no longer making comprehensive sentences amid the rowdy and excited crowd.

The video quickly went viral on Twitter, as the conflict between the USWNT and President Trump has been brewing for weeks. It all began when he was asked about the pay gap between the USA women’s soccer team and the men’s team, for which he brushed aside by answering, “We’ll talk about it later.”

After USA Team Captain Megan Rapinoe told reporters that if the USWNT won the 2019 FIFA World Cup,”I’m not going to the f***ing White House,” Trump tweeted with words of his own.

On June 26, he tweeted, “Women’s soccer player, @mPinoe, just stated that she is ‘not going to the F…ing White House if we win.’ Other than the NBA, which now refuses to call owners, owners (please explain that I just got Criminal Justice Reform passed, Black unemployment is at the lowest level in our Country’s history, and the poverty index is also best number EVER), leagues and teams love coming to the White House. I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women’s Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job! We haven’t yet invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose. Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team. Be proud of the Flag that you wear. The USA is doing GREAT!”

Afterward, Rapinoe’s longtime girlfriend, former NBA superstar Sue Bird penned a powerful blow in The Players’ Tribune about the presidential Twitter war.

Bird wrote, “That’s one thing that you kind of have to know about me and Megan: our politics are similar — after we won the WNBA title in Seattle last season, no way were we going to the (f*cking) White House! — but our dispositions are not… I mean, some of it is kind of funny… but like in a REALLY? REALLY? THIS GUY??? kind of way. Like, dude — there’s nothing better demanding your attention?? It would be ridiculous to the point of laughter, if it wasn’t so gross. (And if his legislations and policies weren’t ruining the lives of so many innocent people.)”

