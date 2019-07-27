Long one of the most vocal celebrity Laker fans, Ice Cube has never been shy to use his public platform to hype up his favorite hometown team. The LA rapper first made a name for himself in the iconic West Coast hip-hop group NWA before branching off on a massive solo career that he parlayed into a lucrative acting career.

Now with a basketball league of his own (the Big 3) that he oversees, Ice Cube frequently finds himself talking about the state of the NBA – and the Lakers in particular.

Ice Cube Hilariously Weighs In on Lakers vs. Clippers Debate

It is clear that Ice Cube respects what the Clippers have put together by adding Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to a playoff-ready supporting cast – he repeatedly says how great it is to be a basketball fan in general. However, he voices what most Laker fans feel about the Clippers and the so-called LA “rivalry” by calling the Clippers the “JV team” in LA.

Never one to pull punches, Ice Cube stood by his claim that the Clippers should move to Seattle and even threw the Chargers under the bus, saying they needed to go as well. One team that did draw some praise from the LA rapper was the Utah Jazz – who added Mike Conley to an already elite roster. With a rising star in Donovan Mitchell, a DPOY in Rudy Gobert, and a perennial All-NBA Defensive player in Conley added to the mix, the Jazz look to pose a significant threat to just about every team in the Western Conference.

Lakers Projected To Finish Behind Clippers in Latest Vegas Odds

While Vegas oddsmakers have the Lakers pegged to have a huge turnaround this season, they feel the Clippers could be even better. With the Clippers’ win total set at 55 while the Lakers sit at 51.5, the Clippers are expected to pace the conference. Despite only being projected to fall 3.5 games back from the Clippers, the Lakers are expected to have the fifth-most wins in the Western Conference, not even good enough to give them homecourt advantage in the first round.

The additions of Leonard and George to the Clippers’ already strong roster have oddsmakers feeling that the Clippers are the team to beat out West. The Bucks are projected to win more games in the weaker Eastern Conference but it seems the path to the Finals in the West will likely run through the Clippers.

That said, the Lakers could considerably outplay their projections and challenge for a top spot – especially if DeMarcus Cousins returns close to full strength. With his first healthy offseason following the Achilles’ injury and already looking to be in much better shape, Cousins is on an absurdly cheap deal and trying to prove to the league that he is worthy of the big-money contract he was expected to get before his injury as an All-NBA center.