Jarvis Landry Looks Like a Beast Running Routes With Baker Mayfield [WATCH]

Jarvis Landry is back on the football field looking like his old self.

Landry, who has been dealing with an undisclosed injury this offseason, posted videos and photos working out with quarterback Baker Mayfield and other Cleveland Browns players in California.

Landry shared photos from the training session and a video on his Instagram story. He said it was his first time running routes in 2 1/2 months. Tight end David Njoku posted photos from the session as well.

Mayfield is set to get married this week to fiancee Emily Wilkinson and it was rumored that many of the Browns’ players would be heading out to California to see their QB tie the knot and also get some work in.

Landry said at minicamp that the injury was minor and would not require surgery and seemed relatively unbothered by the injury during his celebrity softball game last month.

Jarvis Landry working out with Baker Mayfield and other #Browns players in California. Landry sat out spring practices with minor injury, so good to see him running routes for first time in 2.5 months. Video from Landry’s IG. pic.twitter.com/007wgv8qH1 — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) July 2, 2019

Odell Beckham Jr. didn’t appear to be apart of the practice, but is coming off of an intense training camp of his own in California. OBJ posted a photo on his Instagram story from Big Bear, Calif. saying, “It’s been real.” Last week videos came out of Beckham working with “The Footwork King” Rischad Whitfield.

Landry in a League of His Own Among NFL Wide Receivers

Landry had spent his first four season in Miami before being traded to the Browns for a pair of draft picks — a 2018 fourth-rounder and seventh-round pick this year. That was a bargain bin price for a wide receiver with elite talent and unlike anyone Cleveland currently had on its roster. Landry’s ridiculous stats were evidence of that.

In 2017, Landry had more receiving touchdowns (9) than the entire Browns roster had (7) — albeit the Browns were coming off a ill-fated winless season. He also was also just behind on receptions, tallying 112 during his final Pro Bowl year as a Dolphin, compared to 134 for the Browns pass-catchers, according to NFL Research.

In his first year with the Browns, Landry led the team with in every major receiving category but touchdowns. He collected 976 yards and 81 catches, which were 25 more than the next closest (Antonio Callaway at 56). He also led the team with a whopping 149 targets.

In all, Landry has racked up 5,014 yards and 26 touchdowns in his career, while recording 481 receptions — a number that puts him in a league of his own.

No other wide receiver in NFL history has more receptions through their first five seasons in the league.