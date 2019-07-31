Jason Brown, Last Chance U: ‘America Forgives & Forgets’

Please be advised there are spoilers ahead regarding Jason Brown and the latest season of “Last Chance U.”

“Last Chance U” coach Jason Brown is no longer at Indy Community College, but recently noted he believes he will get a second chance. During an interview on FS1’s Speak For Yourself, Brown cited America’s ability to “forgive and forget” as a big reason he believes he will be coaching again soon.

“I think everybody does [deserve a second chance],” Brown noted on the show. “America forgives and forgets better than any other place or any country.”

Brown resigned as Indy head coach after text messages to German student Alexandros Alexiou became public. Brown referred to himself as Hitler in one of the text messages, but does not believe the public has the full picture of the comment.

“I’m your new Hitler figure out [sic] your life,” Brown said via text, per KOMA News.

Brown provided his perspective of the text messages noting it was a term the student used to describe himself.

“I regret the form of the way the message was sent which was via text,” Brown explained to FS1. “…He wanted some fame. Just so you know, he walked around saying he was Hitler every day. And would do all the things Hitler did as far as the way he walked, the way he talked. Everything. And he did those things, and I snapped at a boiling point where I told a kid: ‘Come see me. I’m your new Hitler now.’ Because of how he was acting in the classroom setting after I just set him down and reprimanded him.”



Brown Is Facing Charges for Allegedly Impersonating an Attorney From Johnnie Cochran’s Office

Brown noted on the last episode of “Last Chance U” that he was asked to resign after a Board of Trustees meeting. Shortly after the text message incident, Brown was charged with four counts of blackmail, four counts of identity theft and two misdemeanor counts of criminal false communication, per the Parsons Sun.

The former “Last Chance U” coach allegedly contacted local media members pretending to be from the office of famed attorney Johnnie Cochran. The media turned these messages over to authorities to determine if it came from Brown. The coach has a hearing on August 22 where a judge will decide whether there is enough evidence to warrant a trial.

Brown’s New Book “Hate Me Now, Love Me Later” Is a No. 1 Best Seller on Amazon

Thanks to all my fans and supporters, my book “Hate Me Now Love Me Later”, is still #1 best seller and I just want to thank you all. Please visit amazon or barnes & nobles to purchase! Also on kindle. You can purchase a personally autographed copy from me venmo me @coachjb12 pic.twitter.com/UqqetqQyUn — Coach Jason Brown (@TheRealCoach_JB) July 27, 2019

Brown has remained quiet on the messages in question but has been making the media rounds promoting his new book. “Hate Me Now, Love Me Later” is listed as the No. 1 best seller in the football coaching category. Brown has also launched new services where fans can order a custom made video message, or pay for a video chat session. During a recent interview with KSR Radio, Brown defended himself against some of the criticism he has received.

“You guys don’t know me. You don’t understand, I owe nobody nothing but those kids,” Brown said, per Last Chance U Alum Twitter. “Those kids are all I care about and they know the truth. So that allows me to sleep at night, not you guys ridiculing me. I give two squirts what you think.”