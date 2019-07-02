Former Eagle Jay Ajayi Posts Conversation with Tyler Skaggs [LOOK]

Jay Ajayi was having a text conversation on June 15 with his new friend and physical therapy partner Tyler Skaggs. Two weeks later, Skaggs is dead after he was found lying unconscious in a hotel room in Texas. No cause of death has been determined, although police have ruled out foul play.

Skaggs was a 27-year-old starting pitcher for the Los Angeles Angels who underwent Tommy John surgery in 2014. He returned to the Angels starting rotation in 2016 and had gone 7-7 with a 4.29 ERA in 15 starts this season. It’s unclear where or when Ajayi first met Skaggs but it seems to two shared the same physical therapist, according to Ajayi’s Instagram story posted late Monday night.

In it, the former Eagles running back reveals a conversation dated June 15 where Skaggs wishes Ajayi a happy birthday and then the two discuss physical therapy treatments. They also talk about possibly meeting up in Anaheim to hang out soon.

“Happy bday homie! How’s the knee feeling? It’s Tyler Skaggs from physical therapy,” writes Skaggs.

“My g! hope ur good….thank u! coming along good bro almost there!,” responds Ajayi.

“Haha all good out in Tampa right now need to get you out to Anaheim,” writes Skaggs.

“just let me kno when,” responds Ajayi.

“I got you homie. You still seeing John?,” writes Skaggs.

“yessir,” responds Ajayi.

The rest of the message is cut off, per Ajayi’s Instagram story. Obviously, the two crossed paths sometime when Skaggs was rehabbing from Tommy John surgery and Ajayi was recovering from an ACL tear. Ajayi has had a long history of traumatic knee injuries going back to his college days at Boise State. After proving to be a key cog during the Eagles’ Super Bowl run — Ajayi rushed for 408 yards on 70 carries, plus another 184 yards in the playoffs — the five-year NFL veteran tore his ACL again after just four games in 2018.

With his contract expired at the end of the season, the Eagles chose to let him walk over offering him a long-term deal. The 26-year-old running back is still a free agent and has hinted that he wants to play football again whenever the knee is back to normal. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that he met with the Indianapolis Colts in March, but didn’t pass the physical exam.

#Eagles FA RB Jay Ajayi is set to visit the #Colts next week, source said. One of the top backs available. Coming off a torn ACL, he’ll have a physical. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2019

Ajayi also participated as a special guest in John Ross’ celebrity basketball game last weekend. He had taken out an insurance policy to protect him against loss of wages due to injury and should make at least $5 million in tax-free money this year.

