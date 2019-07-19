Jay Jones: New ‘Last Chance U’ QB Played at Georgia Tech

Jay Jones is one of the new players featured on the Netflix show “Last Chance U.” Jones is a former Georgia Tech quarterback but opted to transfer because of the offensive system.

The Yellow Jackets ran the triple-option under former head coach Paul Johnson. The former Georgia Tech quarterback noted on “Last Chance U” that he did not want to withstand the hits that a quarterback takes in this system. Jones also wanted to showcase his arm with the hopes of one day making it to the NFL but would have primarily been a rusher at Georgia Tech.

“When I first got to Tech, it didn’t work out the way I thought it would,” Jones explained on the first episode of “Last Chance U” Season 4. “It’s a running back at quarterback. You might throw the ball three times a game and run it 40 [times]. I didn’t want to sit here and take 50-60 hits a game if I am trying to play in the NFL. That is really going to take a toll on your body.”

Jones was a three-star recruit and No. 57 ranked athlete (a category for players who can play multiple positions) in the country coming out of McAdory High School in Alabama, per 247 Sports. In addition to Georgia Tech, Jones received offers from a number of schools including Alabama, Auburn, Mississippi State and Minnesota.

During his two years in Atlanta, Jones played in only two games at Georgia Tech, but it was not for a lack of talent. Johnson once called Jones the “quickest and fastest” quarterback he had coached with the Yellow Jackets.

“Paul Johnson says Jay Jones may be the quickest and fastest QB he has ever had at GaTech. Interesting…,” Rivals’ Kelly Quinlan tweeted in 2017.

Jay Jones Announced He Was Transferring From Georgia Tech After the 2017 Season

After two seasons at Georgia Tech, Jones announced he was transferring in December 2017. Jones made the announcement via a statement on Twitter.

“I ask the lord to send me a sign, I thought that I was blind cause I ain’t never see the sign. But the sign showed after time and when I finally Realized, it was too late to rewind. Guess I was just waiting on that sign … 🙏🏾💯 ~Trust the process~,” Jones tweeted.

ESPN’s High School Scouting Report Recommended Jones Switch Positions in College

Coming out of high school, there was no question about Jones’ athleticism, but the critique about him centered around his ability to throw from the pocket. ESPN’s scouting report suggested Jones switch positions to “defense or wide receiver.”