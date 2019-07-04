How Many Eating Records Does Joey Chestnut Have?

Competitive eaters from across the world converge on Coney Island (N.Y.) Thursday for the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest. The women’s competition will start at 10:45 p.m. Eastern time (ESPN3), while the men’s competition will start at noon on ESPN2.
Joey Chestnut has won the mustard belt 11 of the last 12 times, with fellow San Jose native Matt Stonie breaking the streak in 2015 with a 62-dog haul. He and Geoffrey Esper of Oxford (Mass.) and the two highest-ranked contenders to Chestnut’s gastronomical reign.
Chestnut is the Michael Jordan or Rocky Marciano of Major League Eating. He holds a whopping 48* eating records per the MLE. On the women’s side, Sonya Thomas holds the most with 21. Thomas has been pushed out of the top spot at Nathan’s over the last few years by Miki Sudo.
Here’s a list of what records he owns.
List of Competitive Eating Records Held by Joey Chestnut
*The record for Canteen Sandwiches is counted twice on the MLE page. His 2019 record is the most up-to-date one.
- Hot Dogs & Buns: 74 in 10 minutes on July 4, 2018
- Hard-boiled Eggs: 141 in eight minutes on Oct. 5, 2013
- Deep-fried Asparagus: 12 pounds in 10 minutes on Apr. 26, 2014
- Glazed donuts: 55 in eight minutes on June 2, 2017
- Pulled Pork Sandwiches: 45 in 10 minutes on Sep. 1, 2007
- Taco Bell Tacos: 53 in 10 minutes on July 29, 2011
- Buffalo Chicken Wings: 7.61 pounds in 12 minutes on Sep. 2, 2012
- Long form Chicken Wings: 182 in 30 minutes (date unknown)
- Krystals Hamburgers: 103 in eight minutes on Oct. 28, 2007
- Pork Ribs: 13.76 pounds in 12 minutes on Aug. 28, 2013
- Meat Pies: 23 in 10 minutes on Mar. 5, 2016
- Corned Beef Sandwiches: 20 in 10 minutes on Mar. 17, 2012
- Shrimp Wontons: 390 in eight minutes on Feb. 11, 2012
- Gyros: 30 in 10 minutes on May 15, 2016
- Philly Cheesesteaks: 23 in 10 minutes on May 14, 2011
- Funnel Cake: 5.9 pounds in 10 minutes on May 23, 2009
- Fish Tacos: 30 in five minutes on Aug. 7, 2014
- 3-inch Tortilla Tacos: 126 in eight minutes on May 5, 2017
- Mutton Sandwiches: 81 in 10 minutes on May 12, 2018
- Jalapeno Poppers: 118 in 10 minutes on Apr. 8, 2006
- Pepperoni Rolls: 36 in 10 minutes on May 27, 2017
- Twinkies: 121 in six minutes on Oct. 26, 2013
- Boysenberry Pie: 14.5 pounds in eight minutes on Mar. 19, 2016
- Long form Burritos: 14.5 pounds in 10 minutes on May 28, 2016
- Pulled Pork: Nine pounds in six minutes on Sep. 16, 2006
- Horseshoe Sandwiches: Six pounds in 12 minutes (date unknown)
- Pulled Pork Sliders: 62 in 10 minutes on Mar. 28, 2014
- San Pedro Fish Market Shrimp: Seven pounds in eight minutes on May 28, 2018
- Canteen Sandwiches: 28.5 in 10 minutes on June 2, 2018
- Tamales: 102 in 12 minutes on Sep. 29, 2012
- Grilled Cheese Sandwiches: 47 in 10 minutes on June 10, 2006
- Gyoza: 384 in 10 minutes on Aug. 16, 2014
- Pastrami Sandwiches: 25 in 10 minutes on June 2, 2013
- Gumbo (16 oz. bowls): 15 in eight minutes on Nov. 7, 2015
- Ice Cream Sandwiches: 25.5 in six minutes on June 3, 2018
- Poutine: 25.5 pounds in 10 minutes on Oct. 1, 2016
- Shrimp Cocktail: 18 pounds in eight minutes on Dec. 1, 2018
- Hostess Donettes: 257 in six minutes on June 1, 2018
- Salt Potatoes: 13 pounds in 10 minutes on May 14, 2011
- Whole Turkey: 9.35 pounds in 10 minutes on Nov. 22, 2014
- Pierogi: 165 in eight minutes on Oct. 8, 2014
- White Hut Cheeseburgs: 52 in 10 minutes on Sep. 23, 2017
- Pizza Hut P’Zones: 7.5 in 10 minutes on June 4, 2011
- Kolache Factory Kolaches: 56 in eight minutes on Sep. 14, 2007
- Brain Tacos: 54 in eight minutes on Oct. 12, 2013
- Croquetas: 185 in eight minutes on Mar. 10, 2019
- Apple Pie: 4.375 pounds in eight minutes on Sep. 13, 2013
- Pepperoni Rolls: 43 in 10 minutes on May 25, 2019