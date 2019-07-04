How Many Eating Records Does Joey Chestnut Have?

Competitive eaters from across the world converge on Coney Island (N.Y.) Thursday for the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest. The women’s competition will start at 10:45 p.m. Eastern time (ESPN3), while the men’s competition will start at noon on ESPN2.

Joey Chestnut has won the mustard belt 11 of the last 12 times, with fellow San Jose native Matt Stonie breaking the streak in 2015 with a 62-dog haul. He and Geoffrey Esper of Oxford (Mass.) and the two highest-ranked contenders to Chestnut’s gastronomical reign.

Chestnut is the Michael Jordan or Rocky Marciano of Major League Eating. He holds a whopping 48* eating records per the MLE. On the women’s side, Sonya Thomas holds the most with 21. Thomas has been pushed out of the top spot at Nathan’s over the last few years by Miki Sudo.

Here’s a list of what records he owns.

List of Competitive Eating Records Held by Joey Chestnut

*The record for Canteen Sandwiches is counted twice on the MLE page. His 2019 record is the most up-to-date one.

Hot Dogs & Buns: 74 in 10 minutes on July 4, 2018

Hard-boiled Eggs: 141 in eight minutes on Oct. 5, 2013

Deep-fried Asparagus: 12 pounds in 10 minutes on Apr. 26, 2014

Glazed donuts: 55 in eight minutes on June 2, 2017

Pulled Pork Sandwiches: 45 in 10 minutes on Sep. 1, 2007

Taco Bell Tacos: 53 in 10 minutes on July 29, 2011

Buffalo Chicken Wings: 7.61 pounds in 12 minutes on Sep. 2, 2012

Long form Chicken Wings: 182 in 30 minutes (date unknown)

Krystals Hamburgers: 103 in eight minutes on Oct. 28, 2007

Pork Ribs: 13.76 pounds in 12 minutes on Aug. 28, 2013

Meat Pies: 23 in 10 minutes on Mar. 5, 2016

Corned Beef Sandwiches: 20 in 10 minutes on Mar. 17, 2012

Shrimp Wontons: 390 in eight minutes on Feb. 11, 2012

Gyros: 30 in 10 minutes on May 15, 2016

Philly Cheesesteaks: 23 in 10 minutes on May 14, 2011

Funnel Cake: 5.9 pounds in 10 minutes on May 23, 2009

Fish Tacos: 30 in five minutes on Aug. 7, 2014

3-inch Tortilla Tacos: 126 in eight minutes on May 5, 2017