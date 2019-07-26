Jon Bostic is Making an Impact on Redskins Defense

When the Washington Redskins signed free agent middle linebacker Jon Bostic after Rueben Foster went down with a torn ACL in offseason OTAs, the acquisition didn’t make ripples in the water to many. After minicamp and now two days of training camp practices, Bostic’s signing might be the most important one for the Redskins this offseason. The seven-year veteran from Florida has made a lasting impression on his teammates with his solid play and also taken over calling the plays with the first-team defense. The development could be one of the reasons the Redskins decided to part ways with last years leading tackler, Mason Foster.

“I think that’ll change,” coach Jay Gruden mentioned when asked about Bostic calling plays for the defense. “That can always change. Shaun Dion [Hamilton] understands that right now, but I think challenging Bostic right now with the microphone and getting used to calling it. He has been in a [similar] system before at Indianapolis [Colts], so he understands it and knows it – very smart, very, very smart football player. He’s done it a little bit longer than Shaun Dion has. Right now, Bostic is a natural fit.”

Pro Bowl outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan was enthusiastic about the impact Bostic has had on the defense.

“Jon Bostic’s, a guy who has been playing for a long time – there’s a reason for that,” Kerrigan said. “He’s good, he makes plays, he’s really sudden with his movements and gets where he needs to be efficiently.”

The former Purdue standout was equally impressed that Bostic is calling plays for a defense that figures to be one of the NFL’s most improved units.

“Yea, it is impressive and this is not an easy defense to learn quickly,” Kerrigan commented. “We have a lot of calls. We have a lot of verbiages, a lot of adjustments off each call. This defense puts a lot of on the Mike linebacker so whether he’s ready or not, you have to make those calls and be ready to make them and it was a good day out their today and hopefully, he can continue to learn and progress.”

Pairing Bostic up with a second-year player, Shaun Dion Hamilton, has given the Redskins a new look tandem in the middle of their defense. The speed and precision that the two are playing with could be the missing link in what makes the defensive unit go from good to potentially great.

Over his career which spans time with the Chicago Bears, New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts and last year with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Bostic has amassed 313 tackles and 5.5 sacks. Ironically, last year in Pittsburgh was his best season in sacks with 2.5.