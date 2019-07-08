Kansas City Chiefs: 5 Games to Look Forward to in 2019

T

he Kansas City Chiefs finished 12-4 in 2018. It was their sixth straight winning season, and third straight finishing at the top of the AFC West. Since Andy Reid took over as head coach, the Chiefs have made the playoffs five times in six years, and have not finished worse than second in the division.

Last season was a magical one in Kansas City. The quarterback position transitioned from Alex Smith to Patrick Mahomes. The first year starter finished as the league’s MVP and Offensive Player of the Year. The Chiefs ended the regular season as the top seed in the AFC Playoffs. they hosted the Indianapolis Colts in the Divisional Round and dominated. In the AFC Championship Game, they were taken down by the New England Patriots. Despite coming up short of their goal, the morale in Kansas City is high.

The Chiefs are once again Super Bowl contenders. Mahomes is the favorite to repeat as NFL MVP. Fans are expecting 2019 to be just as special as 2018. With training camp right around the corner, these are the five regular season games that will be the most exciting.

1. December 8 – at New England Patriots

The Chiefs and Patriots squared off twice in 2018, once in the regular season and once in the playoffs. In week six, a 5-0 Kansas City team traveled to Foxborough. In an instant classic, the Patriots topped the Chiefs 43-40. The second meeting took place in the AFC Championship Game where the Patriots came out on top again.

During the playoffs last season, it was thought that Tom Brady vs. Mahomes would be a metaphorically passing of the torch. It turned out that the 41-year old Brady still had some left in the tank as he led New England to yet another Super Bowl. Week 14 of 2019 will see one more match up in Foxborough in what could be the game of the year between two favorites to win the Super Bowl.

2. December 29 – Los Angeles Chargers

The Chiefs will face their biggest rival in the final game of the regular season. Kansas City will welcome the Chargers to Arrowhead with potentially a lot on the line. These two teams finished with the same overall record in 2018. The Chiefs took home the division title by finishing on game better than the Chargers in both division and conference games.

There is nothing better than a good division rivalry, especially when two elite quarterbacks are involved. This is what is present in this match up when Mahomes takes the field against Philip Rivers. Kansas City and Los Angeles will meet for the first time in week 11 in Mexico City, but this one will carry more weight since it is the final game of the season.

3. December 29 – at Chicago Bears

The Chiefs and Bears are not rivals. They do not play in the same conference and they do not meet that often. What they do have in common is winning and a field full of star players. The Bears earned a playoff berth last season. They brought Khalil Mack to Chicago and signed him to a long term contract. Mitchell Trubisky is starting to look like the franchise quarterback that they traded up to draft second overall.

Soldier Field in December is not the best place to be. This will be a hard fought football game between two historic franchises. The Chiefs will face many tough opponents at the back end of their schedule. This could be an important game as they get ready for a playoff run.

4. September 22 – Baltimore Ravens

When the Chiefs take the field in week three, it will be the first time playing in front of their home fans. After traveling to Jacksonville and Oakland in weeks one and two, the Chiefs will come home to take on a tough Ravens’ team. Baltimore won the AFC North last season. They had one of the best defenses in football, and will once again despite some changes. C.J. Mosley is gone, however they added Earl Thomas to strengthen their secondary.

This will be a match up between one of the best offenses in the league and one of the best defenses. Early season games count just as much as late season ones. The Chiefs would like to send their fans home happy after the opener in Kansas City.

5. October 27 – Green Bay Packers

If Aaron Rodgers is involved, it is a big time game. When he takes on a team like the Chiefs, it is even bigger. Green Bay had a down year last season in a mediocre NFC North. They are expected to bounce back in 2019. When they travel to Kansas City, the Packers will need to score to keep up. This has the feel of a game played in the 40’s.

This game will take place right in the middle of the season. Kansas City has a week 12 bye this season. Their match up with the Packers will take place in week eight. If both teams are healthy going in, this will be a game with many fireworks.