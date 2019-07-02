Lakers Are Kawhi Leonard’s ‘1st Choice’ in Free Agency But He Has Requests

There is buzz about Kawhi Leonard signing with the L.A. Lakers, but it does not appear to be a done deal just yet. Fox Sports’ Chris Broussard reported that the Lakers are Leonard’s “first choice”, but he has a few requests for the team including some staff additions.

“I’m being told the Lakers are Kawhi Leonard’s first choice,” Broussard told Fox Sports. “He and his camp spoke with Magic yesterday and laid out what they want from the Lakers. Nothing crazy, just some additions to the staff and asking ‘Is Kawhi going to be treated like LeBron in the organization?’, and all of that. As long as Jeanie doesn’t do anything to screw it up in the meeting I’m told that’s his first choice.”

Multiple reports indicated that Leonard met with the Clippers last night. Former NBA player Kendrick Perkins reported that Leonard was meeting with the Clippers, but the Lakers still had the upperhand heading into the pitch.

“Just heard that Kawhi is meeting with the Clippers tonight but the Lakers hold the upper hand, unless Doc work his Magic tonight it’s looking very strong that Kawhi will be in Purple and Gold!!!” Perkins tweeted.

The Clippers Are Still Believed to Be in the Race for Kawhi

While the majority of rumors have centered around the Lakers, the Clippers and Raptors are still believed to be in the race. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst noted he believes the Clippers are the favorite, but admitted that the Lakers have gained momentum.

“We don’t know where Kawhi is going,” Windhorst said on ESPN radio, per Clutch Sports. “I am feeling more like the Lakers are a chance. I wouldn’t have thought that was a chance. I thought it was Clippers for a long time and then I thought maybe he’ll stay in Toronto. I do believe there is some real traction towards the Lakers. I still think the Clippers are the pick, but I admit I don’t know at this point.”