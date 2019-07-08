Kawhi Leonard, Paul George Banned From LA Coffee Chain

If Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are going to link up for coffee in Los Angeles, their options just got a little more limited.

The coffee chain Alfred Coffee, which has nine California locations according to its website, issued a message for LA’s two newest stars and their teammates on its Instagram on Monday following the news that the duo were forming a super-squad with the Clippers.

The store put up a post saying: “We reserve the right to refuse service to Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and anyone else affiliated with the Clippers organization.”

The coffee shop must have been buying into the buzz that Leonard was eyeing a Purple and Gold team-up with LeBron James and Anthony Davis with the Lakers.

Heavy has reached out for comment from Alfred and will update this story once the store supplies a comment on the issue.

Kawhi Leonard-Paul George Team-up With Clippers Shocks NBA

After an extended period weighing his free agency options, Kawhi Leonard chose that he would take his talents back to his home state of California to play with the Clippers. The move alone was stunning, but the real bombshell came minutes later when it was announced that Oklahoma City Thunder star Paul George would be joining him.

“In the end, Kawhi Leonard didn’t want to construct a super team with the Lakers,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said. “He wanted a co-star across the Staples corridor with the Clippers, and made it clear to Steve Ballmer and Lawrence Frank: Get PG, and I’m coming.”

The Thunder dealt George, their All-Star forward, for “a record-setting collection of draft choices.”

The Thunder’s haul of picks included the Clippers unprotected 2022, 2024 and 2026 picks, their unprotected 2021 and protected 2023 first-round picks via Miami and the rights to swap picks with the Clippers in 2023 and 2025. Wojnarowski reported that Oklahoma City was getting second-year point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari to go with the massive collection of picks.

It’s a lethal combination with George, who finished third in MVP voting last season, and Leonard, who led the Raptors to their first NBA title, ending the Golden State Warriors dynastic run.

George averaged 28 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.2 steals per game with the Thunder last season. Leonard averaged 26.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game in the regular season following a trade from the San Antonio Spurs. He took his game to the next level in the playoffs, being named the NBA Finals MVP, averaging 30.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.7 steals during an incredible postseason stretch.

Both have have reputations as being among the league’s best defenders. George led the league in steals last season and has made four All-Defensive teams. Leonard has twice been named the Defensive Player of the Year.