Lakers’ DeMarcus Cousins Dominates Yet Another Ultimate Hoops League Game

Even though the season is still a few months away, the DeMarcus Cousins redemption tour is already in full effect. Cousins looks to be in the best shape of his career heading into 2019-2020 and finally has a full offseason to prepare himself after battling back from injuries over the past two years.

The Lakers were able to land Cousins on an extremely team-friendly deal for just above the veteran minimum in what looks to be the big man’s second “prove it” season after he suffered a quad tear in the playoffs while rehabbing his Achilles’ tear on the Warriors from a year prior. These injuries left the market for Cousins bone-dry and if he can even return to a fraction of the All-NBA player he was prior to his injury, the Lakers will have an extremely dangerous weapon to pair with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Lakers’ DeMarcus Cousins Posts Another Massive Offseason Stat Line at Ultimate Hoops League

.@boogiecousins finished with 37 pts, 15 rebs, 6 assists & 5 blocks for team “Livin’ the dream” who got the win last night. •In 3 UH games Cousins has taken 77 shots, w/ 55 of them coming from beyond the arc (Accounting for 71.4% of his shots) H/T: ChapoLakers (IG) #Lakeshow pic.twitter.com/PRlBmvwsDX — LakeShowWorld (@LakeShowWorld) July 30, 2019

After going for 43/13 in a previous outing at the Ultimate Hoops League, Cousins put up an absurd stat line of 37 points, 15 rebounds, six assists, and five blocks. While these numbers are coming in a summer rec league, they still undoubtedly remain a positive sign as they look eerily reminiscent of Cousins’ stat lines as an All-NBA superstar a few short years ago. While his competition is far from NBA caliber, he is most likely going easy himself as to get comfortable with his newly healthy body before starting to push himself closer to the season.

It remains to be seen just exactly which DeMarcus Cousins the Lakers wind up with but from everything Cousins seems to be doing this offseason, Lakers fans can’t help be cautiously optimistic that the team might have somehow stumbled their way into a third superstar after striking out on Kawhi Leonard.

Other High-Reward Lakers Offseason Additions

Aside from Cousins, the Lakers picked up a few other players who have the potential to far exceed the value the Lakers signed them for. Avery Bradley, in particular, joins the team on a $5 million deal and brings an elite defensive prowess to the bench unit. A former first-team All-Defensive player and someone widely recognized as one of the league’s best perimeter defenders, Bradley has seen his production decline over the past few years leading to him falling out of favor for a number of teams with spending cash this summer.

On the Lakers, Bradley won’t be expected to step into a starting role or contribute too much in terms of an offensive workload, essentially freeing him up to do what he does best – defend. In a specialist role off the bench, Bradley could give the Lakers an extremely valuable weapon and someone capable of neutralizing the best wings in the sport. He looks to fit in well as a potential spot-up weapon around LeBron James and while it is unrealistic to think he finds himself on another All-Defense ballot, he can certainly still have a major impact – especially come playoff time.