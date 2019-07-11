Lakers’ DeMarcus Cousins Appears to Have Lost Weight in Offseason [LOOK]

DeMarcus Cousins spent the bulk of the 2018-19 NBA season with the Golden State Warriors pushing for a return from two serious injuries. But following what was undoubtedly a tough grind, he seems ready to roll as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. The 2019-20 season will be a big one for Boogie, as he attempts to prove that injuries haven’t slowed him down and he can be the same dominant All-NBA force that he was before.

Apparently, Cousins has put in some serious work this offseason, or at least it appears that way after seeing his recent interview. During a Q&A with reporters on Wednesday (per Spectrum SportsNet), the Lakers’ new center showed off a thinner frame and looks to have dropped a considerable weight, as Pick Up Hoop pointed out on Twitter. Arguably Cousins’ most dominant stretch came playing alongside Anthony Davis while in similarly excellent shape for the Pelicans.

Boogie looks noticeably slimmer pic.twitter.com/pk57cG9cfJ — pickuphoop (@pickuphoop) July 11, 2019

This is interesting to see, and a good catch in the above tweet. With that said, it can’t be considered all that surprising. Cousins sounds like he’s motivated to prove the injuries are a thing of the past.

DeMarcus Cousins Says ‘Goal Is to Play 82 Games’ With Lakers

Just from hearing Cousins talk during Wednesday’s press conference, it sounds like he’s been putting in a lot of time getting prepared for the upcoming season. As Ryan Ward of Clutch Points revealed, the Lakers center said he plans to come into training camp in “tiptop shape” and play 82 games this season.

“I’m working my tail off every single day. My quad is 100% healed. I’m building it up every day…I’m getting stronger. Getting in better shape. My plan is to come into camp in tiptop shape. My goal is to play 82 gms this season.” Cousins stated, per Ward.

After sitting out the start of last season with the Warriors while recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon, Cousins played 30 games during the regular season. Over that stretch, he averaged 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists while shooting 48.0 percent from the field. Unfortunately, he suffered another injury with a torn quadriceps which occurred in the first round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs.

DeMarcus Cousins Raves About Lakers Roster & Lineup

It appears Boogie is more than happy so far with the fact that he’s a member of the Lakers. Beyond that, he also views the team’s roster as a championship contender on paper. As Ryan Ward of Clutch Points also revealed, Cousins said the roster is “incredible” and filled with “a lot of talented beasts.”

“The roster is incredible! I think we got a lot of talented beasts. On paper, we look legit. We look like we have a great chance to compete for a title, but it’s obvious the game isn’t played on paper.” Cousins stated, via Ward on Twitter.

Assuming the Lakers manage to figure out a starting lineup with Cousins, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kyle Kuzma and Danny Green, it could prove to be one of the NBA’s best first-fives on offense. Beyond that, the second unit and entire bench as a whole has come together nicely with a number of talented playmakers like Rajon Rondo (who might see some starts) and sharpshooters like Quinn Cook and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

