Lakers’ DeMarcus Cousins Posts Monster Night in Offseason League

Although it came in an offseason rec league game, DeMarcus Cousins‘ most recent performance made Laker fans take notice. The former All-NBA superstar is coming off a brutal Achilles rupture followed by an untimely quad tear during his recovery. While he was able to rush back and play in last season’s playoffs, Cousins was far from full strength and most around the league are still wondering if he can recapture what made him such a transcendent talent.

Follow the Heavy Los Angeles Lakers page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Lakers’ DeMarcus Cousins Posts Monster Night in Offseason Ultimate Hoops League

Putting together a stat line straight out of his All-NBA days, Cousins utterly dominated the rec league competition to the tune of 43 points and 13 rebounds. The Ultimate Hoops league has some genuine talent and while defense is optional at almost every summer rec league, that shouldn’t take away from Cousins’ promising showing. Cousins showed flashes of getting back to his old self while rehabbing with the Warriors last season and if he can translate some of his rhythm and comfort from these games to the NBA, he could help expedite that process quite a bit.

Mostly, it is simply good to see Cousins getting out on the court and playing in the summer. After having to miss the entire offseason recovering from his Achilles tear last season, Cousins has a few months to work his body into prime playing shape – something that has already had a visible effect as Cousins looks to be considerably leaner heading into the 2019-2020 season. With the additional time to strengthen his body and prepare it for the rigors of an 82 game season, this outing could just be the start of a MONSTER comeback tour for Boogie.

Boogie Cousins Hoping for Major Bounce-Back Season

With the ability to get an entire offseason of work in this time around, Cousins is already starting off on a much better foot compared to last season’s rehab efforts. While the quad injury he sustained while coming back from the Achilles rupture certainly scared off a number of league executives, the fact he is already on a court playing actual basketball should be huge towards getting back closer to his peak form.

Interestingly, even in what was considered a lost year last season, Cousins’ per-36 stat line didn’t deviate all that much from his career averages. While he played limited minutes for the star-studded Warriors, he was still able to produce at a comparable level to his career averages – something that should intrigue Laker fans immensely.

On the Lakers and with a clean bill of health, Cousins should start to see extended minutes once again. While the Achilles injury undoubtedly sapped some of Cousins’ speed and explosiveness, those weren’t overwhelming aspects of his game to begin with and shouldn’t drastically impact his overall performance.

In Los Angeles, he has a familiar frontcourt face (Davis), an elite facilitator (James), and the opportunity to assume the role of the third star that the Lakers hoped Kawhi Leonard would fill. While coming back from Achilles injuries is exceedingly difficult, don’t be surprised to see Cousins put up some monster numbers and FAR exceed the value of his incredibly team-friendly contract.