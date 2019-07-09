Lakers News: Shaquille O’Neal Reveals Big Partnership

Epson, a worldwide technology leader, announced a partnership with NBA Hall of Famer, business leader and philanthropist, Shaquille O’Neal. The pairing will champion the everyday benefits of Epson’s advanced printing solutions.

As a tech enthusiast and skilled investor, Shaq is a first mover when it comes to identifying innovative companies and products. Epson’s EcoTank printers offer cartridge-free printing with easy-to-fill, supersized ink tanks, empowering users to get more done in less time. The unique replacement ink bottles allow users to print thousands of pages, which means less waste and fewer trips to the store.

“Between family and work, life keeps me pretty busy,” O’Neal said. “I’m always on the lookout for products that make everyday tasks quick and easy so I can focus on the things that matter most. Epson simply offers the best printing and home technology out there.”

Through the multi-year partnership, Shaq and Epson will focus on enriching and simplifying people’s lives through Epson’s complete line of technology solutions for home, business and education. Epson will roll out a series of original campaigns featuring Shaq as its ambassador across TV, digital, in-store, social media, appearances and more.

“Shaq’s fun and dynamic personality engages a wide variety of fans and customers from around the world,” said Keith Kratzberg, President and CEO, Epson America, Inc. “His energetic approach to life, outstanding business acumen and passion for technology make him the perfect partner for Epson. We look forward to working with him to generate excitement around our products and deliver greater value to our customers – starting with carefree color printing, a large supply of ink and ultimately a much more enjoyable printing experience.”

Epson and Shaq Give Back

Building on its market leadership in education, Epson will also launch “Epson and Shaq Give Back.” This is a new initiative in collaboration with Communities In Schools (CIS) to provide a suite of technology products, including EcoTank printers, interactive projectors and scanners, to many schools across the country. Communities In Schools works inside schools empowering students to stay in school and on a path to graduation. The partnership between CIS and the “Epson and Shaq Give Back” program will ensure more schools gain access to the technology tools they need to help their students stay focused, motivated and moving forward.

“Epson and I share the same passion for education and giving back,” O’Neal said. “We can’t wait to roll this program out.”

To learn more about Epson, visit http://www.epson.com.