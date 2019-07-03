Takeaways From Lakers Summer League Win Over Warriors & Jimmer Fredette

The Warriors have a bit more star power on their Summer League roster compared to the Lakers, yet the purple and gold made some major adjustments after their embarrassing first showing and came out with an impressive showing against the Warriors, 100-90.

After falling behind early, the Lakers would proceed to clamp down on defense and ride the incredibly strong play of the second unit to their first Summer League win. The offense finally came to life today despite another middling performance from established scorer Joe Young as a number of young players stepped up and showed out.

Lakers Pick Up Summer League Win Over Warriors & Jimmer Fredette

Steal on one end, dunk on the other for Devontae Cacok#LakeShow (📺: @SpectrumSN & ESPN2) pic.twitter.com/x2FcsuVud7 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) July 3, 2019

Despite Zach Norvell Jr. having another strong game with the starting unit, Devontae Cacok stole the show with his incredibly high motor. Making plays on both ends of the court, Cacok finished the game with an impressive 16 points, 12 rebounds, 5 steals, and 2 blocks. The bench mob for the Lakers dominated the Warriors’ second unit and saw the majority of the action closing the game down the stretch.

Alongside Cacok and Norvell, the Lakers got strong performances from Marcus Allen and Jaron Johnson as well. Allen played excellent, suffocating defense for the second unit and harrassed NCAA standout and CBA sensation Jimmer Fredette throughout the entirety of the second half. Fredette, who has the talent and experience to dominate in Summer League couldn’t find room to breathe against the young and tenacious defender. Johnson pitched in across multiple categories and simply played a strong all-around game making smart decisions with the basketball.

Takeaways From Lakers Summer League Win Over Warriors

Devontae Cacok throws it down with two hands#LakeShow (📺: @SpectrumSN & ESPN2) pic.twitter.com/k0IX70w6Yr — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) July 3, 2019

The Good

The Lakers showed the ability to make adjustments quickly as just a day after an embarrassing showing against the Miami Heat, the Lakers put together an extremely impressive defensive performance. As mentioned above Devontae Cacok had a standout game and made a strong first step towards a potential roster spot or at the very least a serious look in spring training. The Lakers need help in the form of a backup big man and while Cacok is a bit undersized, he looks like he could be a solid fit playing in a small ball center role once the regular season rolls around.

Zach Norvell Jr. looked strong once again as he led the way in scoring for the Lakers. The recently minted two-way player looks to be forcing himself into a key role for the Lakers’ Summer League team and to potentially play a sizeable role come the regular season.

The Bad

The Lakers starting unit needs to produce. The Lakers were able to gut out this victory on the strong play of the bench and outside of Norvell Jr., the Lakers’ starters had a mostly lackluster showing. The looks are there but the shots don’t seem to be falling for the first unit. Expect the bench players to see more of a sizeable role and possibly usurp some of the starting spots as they played with considerably more energy and effectiveness.