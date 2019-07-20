‘Last Chance U’ Players in the NFL 2019

As “Last Chance U” enters its fourth season, there have already been players that made it to the NFL. Here’s a rundown of some of the notable “Last Chance U” players that are playing pro football.

Fans may remember John Franklin III from his time in Scooba before joining Auburn. Franklin switched positions from quarterback to cornerback making the Chicago Bears practice squad after going undrafted. The Bears announced in January that they were signing Franklin to a reserve/future contract meaning he was eligible to take part in offseason programs as AL.com detailed.

A player signed to a reserve/future contract can be added to an NFL team’s roster when it expands from 53 to 90 players for the offseason on the first day of the NFL’s 2019 business year on March 13. The newly signed players become eligible to participate in offseason workouts, minicamps and OTAs as team members. Only players who aren’t on NFL active rosters can sign reserve/future contracts.

After Spending 2018 on the Practice Squad, John Franklin III Is Attempting to Make the Bears Roster

As Franklin waited for training camp to start, the former “Last Chance U” star earned a little extra money through a 40-yard dash competition. Franklin won two races in the “40 Yards of Gold” contest earning himself a total of $50,000. Franklin missed out on a chance to win a $1 million check by losing to Donte Jackson by .01 second in the semifinal, per NBC Sports Chicago. Franklin will now move on to a more important training camp competition for a roster spot with the Bears.

Dakota Allen Became the First “Last Chance U” Player to Get Drafted

Linebacker Dakota Allen made history by becoming the first “Last Chance U” alumni to get drafted, per SB Nation. The L.A. Rams selected Allen with the No. 251 overall pick in the seventh round.

Allen signed a four-year, $2.59 million contract with the Rams but only $74,576 is guaranteed, per Spotrac. Like most late-round NFL picks, Allen still needs to make the Rams roster during the preseason. The linebacker plans to bring the same work ethic that helped him make the jump from JUCO to the NFL.

“Rams fans, y’all will get a very hard worker,” Allen said, per USA Today. “Y’all won’t find anyone who works as hard as me. I will be a great locker room guy and I’m just going to take it day by day and be as coachable as I can and hopefully I can have a long-lasting career as an L.A. Ram.”

Ronald Ollie Is Attempting to Make the Oakland Raiders Roster

Congrats to @RonaldOllie who just inked a free agent deal with the Raiders! pic.twitter.com/t1AEKPNjyX — Greg Whiteley (@gregonepotato) May 6, 2019

Ronald Ollie is another player from the EMCC days with NFL ties as he received an offer from the Oakland Raiders to compete for a roster spot. Ollie was one of the players the show focused on in the early days due to his difficult upbringing as well as his infectious personality. Ollie signed a three-year, $1.75 million contract with the Raiders, per Spotrac. Ollie would make $495,000 this season if he is able to make the final Raiders roster.

There are plenty of former “Last Chance U” stars that are playing Division I football this season. Here is a list of some of the key players to watch this fall courtesy of Last Chance U Alum Twitter account: DeAndre Johnson (Texas Southern), Tim Bonner (FAU), Chauncey Rivers (Missippi State), Kam Carter (Duquesne), Malik Henry (Nevada), Jamal Scott (Eastern Illinois), Rakeem Boyd (Arkansas), Calvin Jackson (Washington State), Isaiah Edwards (Indiana State), Emmit Gooden (Tennessee) and Jajuan Blakenship (Tulsa).