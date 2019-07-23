Lakers’ LeBron James Gets Surprising Comparison to Trail Blazers Legend

LeBron James is a monster on the basketball court.

Former NBA Slam Dunk Champion, Nate Robinson made a recent assessment and comparison that makes you think.

Remember Brandon Roy?

Of course you do! The retired six year NBA vet averaged about 18 points per game, he handed out a bit under 5 assists per game and hauled in a shade over 4 rebounds per contest.

Well, Nate thinks that if Brandon Roy had stayed healthy, we’d be talking about him like LeBron James.

“He is one of the coldest players I’ve seen play the game of basketball,” Nate Robinson told NBA writer, Landon Buford in a recent interview.

“He was doing all the things that you saw him do without no knee caps.”

For those tardy to the party: Roy, the NBA’s 2007 Rookie of the Year, retired from basketball in 2011 because of a lingering degenerative knee condition.

He did return to the NBA briefly in 2012 with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Roy got insane buckets during his hey-day in Portland.

Insert the January 27, 2008 comeback win over Atlanta the Atlanta Hawks. Roy battled a fever and finished with 24 points, including 8 in the final 2:50, in the stunning victory.

Then there was the time he hit a game-winning three-pointer against Houston the Houston Rockets on November 6, 2008.

For those keeping score at home: Roy, hit the go-ahead jumper with 1.9 remaining in overtime.

Who could forget the Roy dropping a career-high 52 points in a Blazers win over the Dallas Mavericks?

In case you forgot: In that game, Roy shot 14/27 from the field and 19/21 from the free throw line and during one stretch in the third quarter, he scored 15 straight points.

“I mean he had no knees,” Nate Robinson told Landon Buford.

“If he had healthy knees, he would be talked about like a LeBron James.”

Whoa!

James, a 16-year NBA veteran ranks 10th on the NBA’s all-time assists list (8,662).

According to NBA.com: LBJ is within striking distance of passing a pair of Hall of Famers in 2019-20: Gary Payton (whom he trails by 305 assists) and Isiah Thomas (400).

A three-time NBA Champion, James, who averaged 27.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 8.3 assists in 55 games for the Los Angeles Lakers this season will start at point guard next season.

“He has Magic [Johnson] tendencies,” NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal told Scoop B Radio.

“He also has [Michael] Jordan tendencies.

“I just [hope] for his sake if he wins here it’ll just add a couple extra shiny pages to his book.

“The book is already done but if he can win here it’ll just put because just going into Staples Center and look at those people up there those are some very impressive names.”

Nate Robinson’s commentary on James and Roy is insightful.

“We would not just be talking about LeBron James,” Robinson told Landon Buford.

“They would be talking about Brandon Roy, as well. We are the same age. He will be 35 and I think his birthday is on July 23 if I am not mistaken.”

The sixth overall pick in the 2006 draft out of Washington, Roy was acquired by the Blazers in a draft-day trade. He was also a high school standout at Garfield in Seattle, Washington and played four years at the University of Washington, which also had Nate Robinson, Will Conroy, Bobby Jones and Justin Dentmon on that team.

What made Brandon Roy so special? “Just his all-around play,” said NBA veteran, Jamal Crawford.

“He was so unassuming with his game. You didn’t think he had this or that and really he had no weaknesses.”