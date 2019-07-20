Lee Westwood: Majors Wins, PGA Tour Victories & Career Earnings

Lee Westwood worked his way into a 4-way tie for the lead on the front-nine of the British Open’s third round Saturday. The 46-year-old Englishman notched three birdies on the first four holes to hit 10-under par, as he was tied with fellow countryman Tommy Fleetwood, Ireland’s Shane Lowry and J.B. Holmes of Kentucky.

He has come incredibly close to winning a major championship since turning pro in 1993. He finished second at the Open Championship and Masters in 2010, as well as another runner-up finish at Augusta in 2016. He’s also seen a trio of third-place performances at the 2009 PGA Championship, as well as the 2008 and 2011 U.S. Opens.

He does have a pair of PGA Tour titles at the 1998 Freeport-McDermott Classic and the 2010 St. Jude Classic. However, that shortchanges his whopping 40 tournament wins on the international circuit. Here is a list of those per his PGA Tour profile:

1996 Volvo Scandinavian Masters [European Tour]

Volvo Scandinavian Masters [European Tour] 1996 Sumitomo Visa Taiheiyo Masters [Japanese Tour]

Sumitomo Visa Taiheiyo Masters [Japanese Tour] 1997 Volvo Masters Andalucia [Eur]

Volvo Masters Andalucia [Eur] 1997 Sumitomo Visa Taiheiyo Masters [Jpn]

Sumitomo Visa Taiheiyo Masters [Jpn] 1997 Benson and Hedges Malaysian Open [Asia Tour]

Benson and Hedges Malaysian Open [Asia Tour] 1997 Holden Australian Open [Australian Tour]

Holden Australian Open [Australian Tour] 1998 Deutsche Bank-SAP Open-TPC of Europe [Eur]

Deutsche Bank-SAP Open-TPC of Europe [Eur] 1998 National Car Rental English Open [Eur]

National Car Rental English Open [Eur] 1998 The Standard Life Loch Lomond [Eur]

The Standard Life Loch Lomond [Eur] 1998 Belgacom Open [Eur]

Belgacom Open [Eur] 1998 Sumitomo Visa Taiheiyo Masters [Jpn]

Sumitomo Visa Taiheiyo Masters [Jpn] 1998 Dunlop Phoenix [Jpn]

Dunlop Phoenix [Jpn] 1999 TNT Dutch Open [Eur]

TNT Dutch Open [Eur] 1999 Smurfit European Open [Eur]

Smurfit European Open [Eur] 1999 Canon European Masters [Eur]

Canon European Masters [Eur] 1999 Macau Open [Asia]

Macau Open [Asia] 2000 Dimension Data Pro-Am [South African Tour]

Dimension Data Pro-Am [South African Tour] 2000 Deutsche Bank-SAP Open TPC of Europe [Eur]

Deutsche Bank-SAP Open TPC of Europe [Eur] 2000 Compaq European Grand Prix [Eur], Smurfit European Open [Eur]

Compaq European Grand Prix [Eur], Smurfit European Open [Eur] 2000 Smurfit European Open [Eur]

Smurfit European Open [Eur] 2000 Volvo Scandinavian Masters [Eur], Belgacom Open [Eur]

Volvo Scandinavian Masters [Eur], Belgacom Open [Eur] 2000 Belgacom Open [Eur]

Belgacom Open [Eur] 2000 Cisco World Match Play Championship [Eur]

Cisco World Match Play Championship [Eur] 2003 BMW International Open [Eur]

BMW International Open [Eur] 2003 Dunhill Links Championship [Eur]

Dunhill Links Championship [Eur] 2003 Nelson Mandela Invitational [with Simon Hobday] [SAf]

Nelson Mandela Invitational [with Simon Hobday] [SAf] 2007 Valle Romano Open de Andalucia [Eur]

Valle Romano Open de Andalucia [Eur] 2009 Portugal Masters [Eur]

Portugal Masters [Eur] 2009 Dubai World Championship [Eur]

Dubai World Championship [Eur] 2010 Nedbank Golf Challenge [SAf]

Nedbank Golf Challenge [SAf] 2011 Indonesian Masters [Asia]

Indonesian Masters [Asia] 2011 Ballantine’s Championship [Eur]

Ballantine’s Championship [Eur] 2011 Nedbank Golf Challenge [SAf]

Nedbank Golf Challenge [SAf] 2011 Thailand Golf Championship [Asia]

Thailand Golf Championship [Asia] 2012 Indonesian Masters [Asia]

Indonesian Masters [Asia] 2012 Nordea Masters [Eur].

Nordea Masters [Eur]. 2014 Maybank Malaysian Open [Eur]

Maybank Malaysian Open [Eur] 2014 Thailand Golf Championship [Asia]

Thailand Golf Championship [Asia] 2015 CIMB Niaga Indonesian Masters [Asia]

CIMB Niaga Indonesian Masters [Asia] 2018 Nedbank Golf Challenge hosted by Gary Player

Lee Westwood Career Earnings

Over his nearly 3-decade career as a professional, Westwood has accumulated $48,035,413 in career earnings per Yahoo Sports. About a third of that has come on the PGA Tour ($19,240,584).

Entering this week at Royal Portrush, Westwood was the all-time money list leader on the European Tour with €36,681,728. That equates to about $41.2 million in U.S. dollars. He will continue to lead the No. 2 player in Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlory after this week’s missed cut.

This has led to some exorbitant purchases. In 2016, he placed his 9,500-square-foot home in Palm Beach on the market with an asking price of $11 million. According to Golf.com, it had a surplus of amenities.

The Palm Beach Gardens home features an in-home movie theatre, a bright kitchen, and backyard complete with pool, fire pit and wet bar. And if you’re just in the mood for looking out and admiring the property, the second-floor outdoor terrace is a perfect place to do so.

Should Westwood outlast the pack at the British Open, he would take home $1,935,000, as well as the Claret Jug.