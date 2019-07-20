Lee Westwood: Majors Wins, PGA Tour Victories & Career Earnings

Lee Westwood Major Wins

Getty Lee Westwood of England looks on, on the third hole during the third round of the 148th Open Championship held on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 20, 2019 in Portrush, United Kingdom.

Lee Westwood worked his way into a 4-way tie for the lead on the front-nine of the British Open’s third round Saturday. The 46-year-old Englishman notched three birdies on the first four holes to hit 10-under par, as he was tied with fellow countryman Tommy Fleetwood, Ireland’s Shane Lowry and J.B. Holmes of Kentucky.

He has come incredibly close to winning a major championship since turning pro in 1993. He finished second at the Open Championship and Masters in 2010, as well as another runner-up finish at Augusta in 2016. He’s also seen a trio of third-place performances at the 2009 PGA Championship, as well as the 2008 and 2011 U.S. Opens.

He does have a pair of PGA Tour titles at the 1998 Freeport-McDermott Classic and the 2010 St. Jude Classic. However, that shortchanges his whopping 40 tournament wins on the international circuit. Here is a list of those per his PGA Tour profile:

  • 1996 Volvo Scandinavian Masters [European Tour]
  • 1996 Sumitomo Visa Taiheiyo Masters [Japanese Tour]
  • 1997 Volvo Masters Andalucia [Eur]
  • 1997 Sumitomo Visa Taiheiyo Masters [Jpn]
  • 1997 Benson and Hedges Malaysian Open [Asia Tour]
  • 1997 Holden Australian Open [Australian Tour]
  • 1998 Deutsche Bank-SAP Open-TPC of Europe [Eur]
  • 1998 National Car Rental English Open [Eur]
  • 1998 The Standard Life Loch Lomond [Eur]
  • 1998 Belgacom Open [Eur]
  • 1998 Sumitomo Visa Taiheiyo Masters [Jpn]
  • 1998 Dunlop Phoenix [Jpn]
  • 1999 TNT Dutch Open [Eur]
  • 1999 Smurfit European Open [Eur]
  • 1999 Canon European Masters [Eur]
  • 1999 Macau Open [Asia]
  • 2000 Dimension Data Pro-Am [South African Tour]
  • 2000 Deutsche Bank-SAP Open TPC of Europe [Eur]
  • 2000 Compaq European Grand Prix [Eur], Smurfit European Open [Eur]
  • 2000 Smurfit European Open [Eur]
  • 2000 Volvo Scandinavian Masters [Eur], Belgacom Open [Eur]
  • 2000 Belgacom Open [Eur]
  • 2000 Cisco World Match Play Championship [Eur]
  • 2003 BMW International Open [Eur]
  • 2003 Dunhill Links Championship [Eur]
  • 2003 Nelson Mandela Invitational [with Simon Hobday] [SAf]
  • 2007 Valle Romano Open de Andalucia [Eur]
  • 2009 Portugal Masters [Eur]
  • 2009 Dubai World Championship [Eur]
  • 2010 Nedbank Golf Challenge [SAf]
  • 2011 Indonesian Masters [Asia]
  • 2011 Ballantine’s Championship [Eur]
  • 2011 Nedbank Golf Challenge [SAf]
  • 2011 Thailand Golf Championship [Asia]
  • 2012 Indonesian Masters [Asia]
  • 2012 Nordea Masters [Eur].
  • 2014 Maybank Malaysian Open [Eur]
  • 2014 Thailand Golf Championship [Asia]
  • 2015 CIMB Niaga Indonesian Masters [Asia]
  • 2018 Nedbank Golf Challenge hosted by Gary Player

Lee Westwood Career Earnings

Over his nearly 3-decade career as a professional, Westwood has accumulated $48,035,413 in career earnings per Yahoo Sports. About a third of that has come on the PGA Tour ($19,240,584).

Entering this week at Royal Portrush, Westwood was the all-time money list leader on the European Tour with €36,681,728. That equates to about $41.2 million in U.S. dollars. He will continue to lead the No. 2 player in Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlory after this week’s missed cut.

This has led to some exorbitant purchases. In 2016, he placed his 9,500-square-foot home in Palm Beach on the market with an asking price of $11 million. According to Golf.com, it had a surplus of amenities.

The Palm Beach Gardens home features an in-home movie theatre, a bright kitchen, and backyard complete with pool, fire pit and wet bar. And if you’re just in the mood for looking out and admiring the property, the second-floor outdoor terrace is a perfect place to do so.

Should Westwood outlast the pack at the British Open, he would take home $1,935,000, as well as the Claret Jug.

