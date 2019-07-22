Michael Jordan’s Bulls Best Franchise ‘in History’ Says Zach LaVine

Chicago Bulls guard, Zach LaVine went on a tear at the beginning of last season.

For those keeping score at home: The UCLA product set the tone early with four straight games of 30 or more points.

Guess what? This is the second best such streak in Bulls history to Michael Jordan.

Yes. His royal airness.

Big shoes.

Six NBA World Championships, multiple MVP awards and more, Michael Jordan was the man.

LaVine, 24, was 3-years old by the time time the MJ, Scottie Pippen-led and Phil Jackson coached Bulls earned their second three-peat in the Windy City.

No worries, LaVine caught up thanks to YouTube.

“I’m a big Michael Jordan fan,” Zach LaVine told Scoop B Radio in between discussing Zenni Optical’s Zenni Blokz which helps protect from UV’s and Blue Light.

“So I watched a lot of the tapes.

I remember how good they were; especially in the East. The East was really good and they had to go through the Bad Boys.”

Indeed.

The Detroit Pistons’ reign in the late 80s and early 90s became a baton passed to the Bulls in the 90s.

That era was ushered in the evolution ofas one of the league’s best players.

Before the Bulls’ takeover, the Pistons’ ‘Jordan Rules’ defensive scheme was used to limit MJ’s effectiveness on offense.The Bulls combatted that with the Tex Winter’s implemented triangle offense, an offense predicated upon reading defenses and complex passing and cutting patterns.

Chicago struggled with the Pistons from 1988-90 before having a turnaround in 1991.

The Bulls swept Detroit in the 1991 Eastern Conference Finals, progressed to the NBA Finals and beat the Magic Johnson-led Los Angeles Lakers.

“They had to go through the Pistons,” said Zach LaVine.

“They had to go through Indiana, so it was; they had some good teams back then. Even Miami [Heat] was good at the time. Michael Jordan is obviously the most dominant player.”

Growing up an MJ fan, LaVine thinks that it is pretty cool to don the same uniform that MJ and some of the other Bulls greats wore like Dennis Rodman, Steve Kerr, Horace Grant, Ron Harper, B.J. Armstrong and many others.

LaVine remembers the first time he put on the Bulls jersey. “It was really cool,” he said.

“Especially seeing all of the banners and the retired jerseys. This is one of the best franchises in history especially with the legacy they have set. You always want to hold yourself to a high standard and try to get to where they were.”

After ending this past season with a 22-60 record and finishing 13th in the NBA’s Eastern Conference standings, the Chicago Bulls added versatile forward, Thaddeus Young to their roster.

The Bulls’ top option offensivly this past season, Zach LaVine posted his best statistical numbers of his career. He posted 23.7 points, 4.7 rebound and 4.5 assists for the Bulls in 63 games. A two-time NBA Slam Dunk Contest winner, he’s rebounded significantly after tearing his ACL in 2017 while still a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves.