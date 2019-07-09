MLB All-Star Game Betting Odds: Prediction & Pick for NL vs. AL

Cleveland will host baseball’s biggest names on Tuesday night for the 90th edition of the MLB All-Star Game. The game is set to get underway at 7:30 p.m. ET from Progressive Field.

Eight-time All-Star and Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander will draw the start for the American League, having posted a 10-4 record and 2.98 ERA this season. For the National, it will be the Dodgers Hyun-Jin Ryu on the hill, who boasts a 10-2 record and an MLB-leading 1.73 ERA.

When it comes to big bats, there are plenty on both sides, including names like perennial All-Star Mike Trout, Dodgers slugger Cody Bellinger and MLB home run leader Christian Yelich, who will play despite missing the Home Run Derby with an injury.

But the big question is if the National League will be able to break through for a victory? The AL has won the last six, albeit the previous two All-Star contests needed extra innings. But history is very much on the AL’s side, having won 24 of the last 31 All-Star games.

That being said, the odds are tight for which team will take home the title at the Midsummer Classic. Fanduel Sportsbook has the American League installed as a -116 favorite. The total for the game is set a 8.5. The game has only gone over that number three times since 2008.

Who Will Win the MLB All-Star Game?

If you’re going off history, the AL seems like a slam dunk here. However, the pick isn’t that easy in a contest as unpredictable as an All-Star game.

There are 31 first-time All-Stars this year, which shows just how much changeover there has been in the game and that any kind of trend — end a six-game winning streak — should be thrown out the window.

The NL has some nice players who will come off the bench like Cubs slugger Kris Bryant and Home Run Derby Champion, Pete Alonso of the Mets. Even Dodgers first-time All-Star Max Muncy, who was an injury replacement, could be in line for big at-bats late.

Take the slight value and cheer for the National League to break their losing streak.

Who Will Take Home the MLB All-Star MVP?

Picking an MVP for the Midsummer Classic is probably one of the toughest bets in sports. FanDuel Sportsbook currently has Mike Trout — who won the award in 2014 and ‘15 — installed as the favorite at +950, with the next closest player being Yelich at +1100 and Bellinger close behind at +1200. Defending MVP Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros is listed at +2000.

When choosing a pick for MVP, going with a slugger is the best option. The last pitcher to win the award was Yankees closer Mariano Rivera in 2013. He had a little help, with it being the final All-Star appearance for the Hall of Famer. He pitched just a single scoreless inning as the American League won 3-0.

Houston Astros infielder Alex Bregman won the award last year, snapping a 10th inning tie with a two-run home run, making him the obvious choice for the MVP in his first appearance in the game.

Heroics helped Robinson Cano take home the award in 2017 as well, as he delivered a 10th inning solo-shot that helped the AL win 2-1.

Look like a guy for Joey Gallo (+6500) to take home the honor. Coming off the bench with some home run power, he has the chance to sway the game late.

Among the top-tier choices, Cubs spark plug and second base starter Javier Baez (+2400) is a player who never shies away from the big moment.

