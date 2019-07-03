The Dodgers Are Insanely Huge Favorites to Win the NL West

Will we have any division races go down to the final weekend of the season in 2019? Very possible that we don’t as every current division leader but one has a lead of at least 5.5 games. Last season, we saw two divisions tied through 162 games, with the NL Central and NL West both decided in one-game tiebreakers.

Currently, the only close race is in the NL Central with the Milwaukee Brewers leading the Chicago Cubs by one game and the St. Louis Cardinals by 3.5. The Cubs are +150 favorites to win it on the MLB division betting lines with the Brewers at +170. Those clubs met in the tiebreaker last year at Wrigley Field, with Milwaukee winning. That franchise hasn’t won back-to-back division titles since 1981-82 when the Brewers were in the AL East. The 1982 team was the only one in franchise history to reach the World Series, which Milwaukee lost in seven games to the Cardinals.

In the current AL East, the New York Yankees have taken off and now lead the Tampa Bay Rays by seven games. The Bombers are -1500 division favorites. They have the AL’s best record despite not having ace pitcher Luis Severino yet this season due to injury – he may not pitch at all – and having slugger Giancarlo Stanton for just nine games. He’s back on the injured list. The Tampa Bay Rays are +1000 to win the East and the Boston Red Sox +1200.

In the AL Central, the Minnesota Twins are -10000 to win the division for the first time since 2010. The Cleveland Indians were heavy spring favorites to win it a fourth straight year but are now +1000 on those MLB odds and eight games back.

The Houston Astros are -7000 favorites to win the AL West for a third season in a row. Houston has a 6.5-game lead over the Texas Rangers (+1300) and seven over the Oakland A’s (+1500). The AL’s two Wild Card spots likely will come down to the Boston Red Sox, Tampa Bay, Cleveland, Texas and Oakland.

The Atlanta Braves are -750 to repeat in the NL East with a 5.5-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies (+750) and seven over the Washington Nationals (+700). Expect the Phillies to be very active ahead of the deadline as they have money to spend and are all-in this season after some big offseason acquisitions led by Bryce Harper.

Finally, a bettor would have to spend $60,000 to win $100 on the Los Angeles Dodgers to win the NL West for a seventh consecutive season. Los Angeles has the biggest division lead in the majors with a 12-game edge on the Colorado Rockies (+3000).

Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for betting picks and analysis on this week’s top games.