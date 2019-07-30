Montez Sweat is Making His Presence Felt in Redskins Training Camp

When the Washington Redskins selected outside linebacker Montez Sweat with their second first-round pick in last April’s NFL Draft the move was widely seen as boom or bust.

Sweat was a dominant player in the SEC but had watched his draft stock plummet because of reported hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. That ‘misdiagnosis’ cost the Mississippi State star a potential top-five draft status.

In an unfortunate but yet fortunate twist of fate for the Redskins, Sweat fell to them with the 26th pick of the first round.

The Redskins needed an edge rusher and found themselves selecting the best to get after opposing quarterbacks in many scouts eyes.

Did the Redskins understand what they were getting in Sweat because the rookie has been special since his first practice in a Burgundy and Gold uniform?

Having moved on from the enlarged heart situation, Sweat is seen as a steel for the Burgundy and Gold. Routinely in practices, he has offensive tackles whiffing when they try to keep up with his speed. His long arms have also flustered would be blocks against him.

Montez Sweat coming around the edge is going to get many a QB out of there. His speed is phenomenal. #Redskins — Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewis) May 20, 2019

To put it mildly, Sweat looks every bit the dominant player he was in college despite his rookie status.

“Well, I like the way he has taken on to coaching, you know Chad Grimm (Outside Linebacker Coach) has done a great job with him so far and I think he has picked up the scheme pretty well so far,” coach Jay Gruden said about Sweat. “There is a lot for him to learn and adjust to but there are certain things you can’t coach and that is his height, his speed, his length and his ability to find the football and run to it. It is very exciting. I think he has got a great future here without a doubt and wouldn’t have traded for him in the first round if we didn’t think so. He has shown us why we did what we did to get him.”

Sweat, 22, has all of the physical capabilities needed to be a star, but it’s putting everything together which can be tough on rookies getting acclimated to the speed of the NFL. Gruden understands that and is utilizing Sweat’s abilities in different looks for the defense.

“Yeah, speed, size, length; we’ve already talked about that,” Gruden said. “Now we’re just trying to hone in on – if [we’re] playing base defense, one of those guys (outside linebackers) sometimes has got to drop into coverage – so we’re working on his drops and his aiming points and all that. But from a pass-rush standpoint, obviously he will be a problem for a lot of people; even if he doesn’t get home, you’ll feel his presence because he’s so long and he’s always around the quarterback – he can make the quarterback step up into [Daron] Payne and [Jonathan] Allen, hopefully [Matt] Ioannidis and those other guys. So [we have] two great edge setters. Ryan Anderson is doing a much better job in camp; [Marcus] Smith [II] is doing a better job, talked about Cassanova McKinzy – he’s doing a good job too. I’ve got a good group of edge guys.”

Sweat is in a battle with third-year player Anderson for a starting outside linebacker position opposite Pro Bowler Ryan Kerrigan. Both players will see significant reps during the regular season so the title ‘Starter’ may not suit either player. Anderson sets the better edge against the run and Sweat is the more talented pass rusher. Both players will have a purpose on the field and will more than likely split the workload at the position.

“I think when you’re talking about an outside linebacker and defensive line I think the rotation’s going to be big for us; we have to stay fresh,” Gruden said. “Ryan Anderson is doing a great job. He can set the edge and he’s getting much better in his pass rush, you can see he’s worked on it. He’s picked up a little bit of speed it looks like – lost a few pounds – but he’s done well. And then Montez is a freak. But to keep those guys fresh with [Ryan] Kerrigan and Cassanova McKinzy, they’re doing a good job; he’s doing a good job. And [Jordan] Brailford’s not here but he had a great promising OTA session. Once he gets back from injury, he’s in the mix as well. As well as [Marcus] Smith [II], he’s doing a good job too. All these outside linebackers – that’s another interesting position battle to watch. Special teams will come down to it, but when you’re talking about game day, it’s going to be important to keep these guys fresh because we’ve got to get after the quarterback and stop the run.”

Kerrigan has even been impressed with Sweat’s enormous potential.

“I think he is going to make a very big impact,” Kerrigan said. “He is going to be able to have a very long career and very productive career if he works like he has been and just continues to maximize his potential because his potential is through the roof. It’s like you just said, ‘a guy that big shouldn’t be able to move like that,’ as fluidly and as quickly as he does. He is a guy that can make a lot of money playing this game and I am just excited to get to watch him develop in these early years of his career.”

Kerrigan understands that Sweat’s addition as a starter or as a backup or situational player benefits himself and the Redskins defense and will help them improve.

“I think it is going to help out everyone upfront,” Kerrigan said. “It’s going to help the guys on the back end. He is an unbelievable talent, 4.40 forty [time] at 6 feet 6 inches, 260 [pounds], it’s unbelievable.”

Sweat should add more talent to a defensive unit that expects to compete as one of the NFL’s best this season.