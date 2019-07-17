Browns’ Star Myles Garrett Takes Hilarious Shot at LeBron James

The latest viral trend to hit the internet this week came through FaceApp, which allowed users to see what they and others would look like as senior citizens.

The elderly took over the internet for the day as everyone from politicians to professional athletes took a glance into the future with the “Age Challenge.”

It took some consoling for some who saw the older versions of themselves, while others came away pleased as they looked like they aged like a fine wine. Here’s how some of the Cleveland Brown’s stars looked after a run through the app.

There were also a fair share of jabs shared following the photos. ESPN revealed what some of the NBA’s biggest stars would look like down the road, which led to a subtle diss by Browns’ defensive end Myles Garrett directed at LeBron James.

James’ photo showed him with a gray beard and wrinkled face, but Garrett pointed out that the future Hall of Famer’s hairline was surprisingly intact.

“Lebron hairline ain’t got that many years left in the tank,” Garrett wrote with a laughing emoji.

Lebron hairline ain’t got that many years left in the tank 👀😂 — Jurassic Myles🦖 (@MylesLGarrett) July 16, 2019

LeBron’s hairline has been the centerpiece of many jokes through the years as it has come and gone and come back again. Garrett is certainly not the first to make a joke about King James’ hair and he won’t be the last.

Myles Garrett Gets in MMA Training with UFC Star

Garrett has been active on social media this offseason, commenting on everything from the Women’s World Cup to Wimbledon. However, it hasn’t kept the Pro Bowl defensive end from preparing for the season.

Garrett is coming off a year where he notched 44 total tackles, including 35 solo stops, playing in all 16 games. He also recorded 13.5 sacks, earning him a second-team All-Pro nod. His relentless training is a big reason why he’s found so much success.

Garrett posted videos this offseason looking like he was defying gravity, doing high box jumps holding 50-pound dumbbells. He also started a squat war with his defensive line buddy Larry Ogunjobi.

Not to be outdone, here is Garrett’s fellow #Browns Defensive Lineman Larry Ogunjobi @Mr_Ogunjobi causally squatting 725 pounds 💪🏾. That poor bar is bending like Beckham (David, not Odell). pic.twitter.com/txCI9vRzma — Nicholas A. Kovach (@TheKovach) July 2, 2019

Garrett recently added a new wrinkle to his training regiment, getting into the octagon with UFC star Stipe Miocic.

“Was just getting my workout in and guess who stopped in to do some pad work,” Miocic, an Ohio native, said in a video before turning the camera on Garrett.

“I had to come see the gym for myself,” Garrett responds.

“Oh man, oh man,” Miocic said. “He’s going to show me a few things.”

Miocic is one of the most accomplished UFC heavyweights of all time, with a professional record of 18-3 — 14 of those wins coming by knockout. He lost his belt in July of 2018 to Daniel Cormier, ending the longest heavyweight title reign in UFC history. A rematch is scheduled for August at UFC 241.

Garrett appreciated the heavyweight taking some time to show him the ropes in the ring.